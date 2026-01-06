How Trillions in Federal Fraud Are Draining America – And Why No One Is Stopping It

In a riveting episode of Broken Truth, host John Davidson and co-host Warner Mendenhall are joined by guest host Jennifer Kennedy Esq. and special guest Brad Geyer – a former U.S. Department of Justice attorney who once led major procurement fraud investigations and now heads “Former Feds.”

What starts as a discussion about the recent Somali daycare fraud scandal in Minnesota quickly exposes a far deeper crisis: an estimated one trillion dollars in annual federal fraud.

Watch the Nick Shirley expose on MN fraud here:

Warner Mendenhall warns that the publicized Somali cases are mere “nickel and dime fraud” compared to the massive waste in Medicare/Medicaid (hundreds of billions yearly), military contracting, pharmaceutical approvals, and more. He reveals how his own multi-billion-dollar whistleblower cases – including a $2 billion oil royalty theft and a billion-dollar Air Force base contractor scandal – were blocked by federal agencies.

Brad Geyer pulls back the curtain on a deliberate policy shift starting in 2009: under the Obama administration, procurement and grant fraud enforcement was systematically dismantled. Task forces were shuttered, resources redirected, and metrics changed from prosecuting cases to claiming fraud had been “prevented” by ignoring it. By 2012, Vice President Biden publicly declared victory, announcing fraud in trillion-dollar stimulus programs was limited to just “0.1%”.

The result? A DOJ no longer equipped – or willing – to pursue major white-collar fraud. Geyer and Mendenhall explain how this eviscerated infrastructure has allowed unchecked corruption to flourish, from COVID-era spending to Big Pharma clinical trial fraud.

Can citizen whistleblowers, False Claims Act attorneys, and a rebuilt DOJ turn the tide? Or will the “gravy train” continue unchecked?

Tune in to this explosive Broken Truth episode to hear insider accounts of how America’s fraud enforcement was dismantled – and what it will take to restore accountability before it’s too late.

Watch now and let us know what you think!