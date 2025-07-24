Washington, D.C. – July 24, 2025 – Arizona Congressman Paul A. Gosar has reintroduced a bill aimed at holding vaccine manufacturers accountable for injuries caused by their products. The legislation, H.R. 4668, titled the End the Vaccine Carveout Act, seeks to remove legal protections that currently shield pharmaceutical companies from lawsuits in state or federal courts when their vaccines harm individuals.

As a dentist and the representative for Arizona’s 9th congressional district, Gosar argues in a press release from his office that the existing legal framework unfairly prioritizes corporate profits over patient rights. According to the statement, current immunity provisions unfairly shield Big Pharma from the harms caused by their products and prevent those injured by vaccines from pursuing a civil lawsuit in state or federal court. This carveout has resulted in hundreds of billions of dollars in profits for Big Pharma while leaving tens of thousands of people without the ability to seek legal justice and compensation for injuries caused by vaccines.

The statement also raises concerns about conflicts of interest within regulatory agencies. It claims that government bureaucrats and scientists responsible for approving vaccines are in bed with Big Pharma, often owning pharmaceutical stocks, serving as consultants and receiving lucrative contracts from pharmaceutical companies that pressure them to produce favorable results which is in direct violation of federal law. Worse, many scientists and researchers in government agencies develop patents for vaccines that are approved by the very agencies they work for, creating a conflict of interest and raising serious questions about the impartiality of their decisions.

The bill targets the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986, which grants vaccine manufacturers broad liability protections. Under this law, plaintiffs face significant hurdles, such as proving intentional misconduct or negligence. The End the Vaccine Carveout Act would eliminate these barriers, including statutes of limitations, to ensure accountability for industries benefiting from government-mandated products. The press release states that the legislation puts patients over profits by stripping away current liability protections and removes the statute of limitations unfairly shielding Big Pharma from the harms caused by their products and allows those injured by vaccines to pursue a civil lawsuit in state or federal court. No industry, especially one that is government-mandated, should be immune from responsibility for the harms their products cause.

The reintroduced bill has attracted support from 30 Republican cosponsors, including: Rep. Randy Weber (R-TX-14), Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ-5), Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO-3), Rep. Josh Brecheen (R-OK-2), Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN-2), Rep. Eric Burlison (R-MO-7), Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA-10), Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ-2), Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH-8), Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL-19), Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL-1), Rep. Robert “Bob” Good (R-VA-5), Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA-14), Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY-At-large), Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD-1), Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA-3), Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX-13), Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL-13), Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC-1), Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY-4), Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL-15), Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL-7), Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL-2), Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX-22), Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC-5), Rep. Andrew Ogles (R-TN-5), Rep. Bill Posey (R-FL-8), Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX-21), Rep. Keith Self (R-TX-3), and Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN-5). All joined as original cosponsors.

The legislation has also received endorsements from advocacy organizations focused on vaccine safety. Mary Holland, President of Children’s Health Defense, called it a critical reform. “It is long overdue for Congress to address the nightmare that it created: almost total liability protection for vaccine makers. If vaccines are truly safe as advertised, then there is no reason for them to be exempted from liability if and when they cause harm. Children’s Health Defense has been fighting for a bill like this for years; we thank Rep. Gosar for his leadership and courage to make this happen,” she said.

Stephanie Weidle, Executive Director of Feds For Freedom, linked the bill to broader issues of government overreach, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. “The American people are weary of the lack of accountability in our nation. Over the past few years, we have witnessed an unprecedented, un-American act: the unlawful coercion of an entire population into taking pharmaceutical products under threat of unemployment, censorship, and societal exclusion. To ensure accountability and rectify these wrongs, Feds For Freedom strongly supports Rep. Gosar’s End the Vaccine Carveout Act, which will eliminate the PREP Act’s liability protections for vaccine manufacturers and the “covered countermeasure” classification for the COVID-19 “vaccine. The PREP Act has never aligned with our constitutional rights and has caused immense suffering and death by removing incentives for vaccine manufacturers to ensure product safety. This must end. The End the Vaccine Carveout Act is a significant step toward restoring our nation’s values of justice and life. The government overstepped its authority by deciding which companies Americans can sue for harm. No more. Accountability is coming,” she said. The PREP Act has been implicated in preventing lawsuits related to COVID-19 treatments like Remdesivir, where courts have dismissed claims alleging injuries—such as strokes from contaminated batches—due to its broad immunity provisions for covered countermeasures, unless willful misconduct is proven. For example, in Michigan, an appeals court ruled that Gilead Sciences, the maker of Remdesivir, was immune from liability for alleged manufacturing defects under the PREP Act, preempting state claims. Similar dismissals have occurred in California federal courts for class actions claiming consumer protection violations from Remdesivir use.

Zen Honeycutt, Founding Executive Director of Moms Across America, expressed concern that the large number of vaccines given to infants can affect their health. She pointed to ingredients like aluminum, polyethylene glycol, and possible contaminants such as glyphosate as potential sources of harm, arguing that manufacturers must be held liable to ensure product safety.

The reintroduction of H.R. 4668 comes amid ongoing debates about vaccine policies, public health mandates, and corporate responsibility. Supporters believe it will encourage safer products and greater transparency, while critics may argue it could complicate vaccine development or increase litigation costs. As the bill advances in Congress, it is likely to fuel further discussion on balancing innovation with consumer protections in the pharmaceutical industry.