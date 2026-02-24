Graith Care - Patient Advocacy Services

In a raw and deeply personal episode of Broken Truth and Freedom Counsel, host John Davidson sits down with co-host and Freedom Counsel founder Attorney Warner Mendenhall and special guest Priscilla Romans, Founder and CEO of Graith Care — a patient advocacy service that’s become a lifeline for those navigating a broken healthcare system.

Just months ago, Warner was on death’s door. Diagnosed with aggressive stage 4C colon cancer that had spread to his peritoneum, he endured unbearable pain, severe dehydration, endless ER waits, and a traditional system that moved too slowly. “I could barely function,” Warner shares openly. But thanks to rapid intervention from Graith Care’s expert advocates — including home hydration infusions, quick-access medications, lab interpretation, appointment acceleration, and careful blending of traditional chemotherapy with supportive therapies — he’s now upright, improving daily, and back on camera smiling.

Warner credits Graith Care with pulling him back from the brink: “They got medication to my door faster than the hospital could. Home hydration revived me immediately. They helped track numbers, avoid dangerous interactions, and push for timely scans and treatments.” He emphasizes the daily struggle but also the hope — and the critical role of independent advocates who think outside rigid protocols.

Priscilla Romans, a veteran RN with decades in ICU, pediatrics, hospice, and insurance, founded Graith Care in March 2020 — right before lockdowns and mandates exposed even deeper cracks in healthcare. What began as a solo mission has grown into a nationwide (and international) team of handpicked advocates helping with everything from cancer navigation and hospital escapes during COVID to vaccine injury support, pediatric cases, labor/delivery advocacy, and nursing home issues.

Priscilla explains: “We’re like your trusted mechanic under the hood of healthcare — finding root causes, telling the truth, and fighting for options you deserve.” Graith Care matches clients to specialists (like integrative cancer experts, radiologists, pharmacists, and more), offers on-site hospital support when needed, teaches how to say “no” effectively, spots medical errors before they escalate, and blends natural/alternative approaches with traditional care safely.

The conversation doesn’t shy away from tough truths: hospital “standards of care” that can harm (Remdesivir nicknamed “Run Death Is Near,” Precedex/morphine combos, ventilation risks), insurance denials, polypharmacy dangers, pediatric coercion cases, and why independent advocates differ from hospital-employed ones who must follow system rules. Priscilla shares stories of preventing unnecessary intubations, uncovering sentinel events, and saving lives during COVID isolation.

Warner highlights Graith Care's nonprofit arm, Graithful Giving, which funds donated advocacy for those in hardship — veterans, single parents, seniors, and others unable to pay out-of-pocket. (Services aren't covered by insurance yet, though the trio discusses potential savings for insurers through early intervention and better outcomes.)This episode is more than a health update — it's a wake-up call about taking control of your care, especially in crises. Warner's gratitude is palpable: "I can't thank them enough. This model is so important."

Your health journey shouldn’t be a solo fight. When the system fails, who has your back?