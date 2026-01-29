Full Length Florida DCF Bodycam: "She's Coming With Me Tonight' – Armed Removal of 5-Year-Old with CF Sparks Outrage Over Medical Freedom and Parental Rights

Note: Because the audio was difficult to hear at times, we ran this video through voice enhancement tools as well as generated a transcript. It helps reduce some of the background noise but these tools aren’t perfect. If you want to hear the original without subtitles, the original video is below. Thanks to Stephanie Henson for posting on YouTube.



Additionally, a court hearing is scheduled for Feb 9, 2026 at 8am to fully strip mother Joy Zuraff of all parental rights. Follow this page for more information on how you can show your support for Joy and Kenlee in Milton, Fl on the day of the trial.

In March 2024, specifically on March 6, Santa Rosa County, Florida, became the site of a highly controversial child removal by the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF). The case involves Joy Zuraff (also spelled Zaruff in some reports) and her then-5-year-old daughter Kenlee (or Kenley), who has cystic fibrosis (CF), a chronic lung disease requiring ongoing treatments like nebulized medications, antibiotics, and potentially CFTR modulators such as Trikafta.

Bodycam footage from a Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office officer, captured during the removal and lasting about 44 minutes, shows armed law enforcement accompanying DCF social workers arriving at the family’s home in the Navarre/Pensacola area. The primary person speaking to the mother and directing the process throughout much of the interaction is a DCF social worker, not a police officer. The officer’s bodycam records the scene, including conversations, but the authoritative commands—such as warnings about cooperation, explanations of the removal, interruptions like “Don’t interrupt me,” and statements like “she’s coming with me tonight”—come from the DCF social worker. Law enforcement presence was for safety and support, given prior reports of potential hostility, but DCF personnel led the removal and interactions with Joy.

Donate to Free Kenlee

The mother, Joy, appears cooperative but distressed, repeatedly explaining her side while packing medications, toys, and essentials for Kenlee under time pressure.

In the transcript, Joy describes prior hospital interactions at Sacred Heart (likely Ascension Sacred Heart in Pensacola), where doctors pushed for changes to her CF regimen, including starting Trikafta. She expresses concerns over side effects (noting its black box warning for liver issues in some contexts), past experiences with other modulators (e.g., Orkambi), and a desire for more data, a second opinion, or time to assess before agreeing. She insists she was not refusing treatment outright—administering nebulized meds like Cayston (aztreonam), levofloxacin, and others at home—but questioning rapid switches or additions without clear justification. Doctors accused her of non-compliance, leading to medical neglect allegations.

The DCF social worker informs Joy that Kenlee is being “sheltered” (removed) that night due to refused treatments and her lung condition, warning that continued refusal could lead to a future lung transplant. Multiple medical opinions (from South Dakota, Nebraska, Sacred Heart, and Dr. Sindel) supported intervention. The worker emphasizes cooperation to potentially allow placement with a friend, but warns against lies or interference. Joy packs items, discusses Kenlee’s preferences (e.g., no dairy due to mucus issues, favorite foods like Pad Thai), and tries to comfort her daughter. The child clings to her mother and sister, with emotional pleas and sobs as Kenlee is taken to a vehicle.

The removal stemmed from a post-hospital dispute over CF care following an exacerbation. Joy sought alternatives or delays for stronger meds, citing her daughter’s history of frequent illnesses and reactions. DCF viewed this as medical neglect endangering Kenlee.

Public reports portray this as a “medical kidnapping” case highlighting parental rights, medical freedom, and alleged DCF overreach. Kenlee was placed in foster care (initially in hospitals, then reportedly in a medical foster home about six hours away in Jacksonville, with family concerns about care quality). Joy has faced a gag order limiting her public statements, restricted visitation (often via Zoom or long commutes), and DCF seeking to terminate her parental rights. A critical hearing is scheduled for February 9, 2026, in Santa Rosa County Courthouse.

Nearly two years later (as of late January 2026), Kenlee remains in state custody. Supporters claim her health has declined in foster care (e.g., issues like elevated liver enzymes from medications), contrasting pre-removal stability. A hospital exam shortly after removal reportedly described her as well-nourished with no acute distress.

The case has gained traction on X (formerly Twitter), alternative media (e.g., Florida Voice News, Lindell TV, We The Patriots USA), and platforms like Broken Truth, with figures like Brian Festa (co-founder of We the Patriots USA and Freedom Counsel member) and Tom Renz discussing it in interviews. They argue the removal was unjustified—no outright refusal, dismissal of the mother’s input, unprofessional conduct in the bodycam (e.g., statements like the child “is coming with me tonight” regardless), risks of Trikafta, and a pattern of state overreach in medical decisions. Posts amplify calls for review, tagging officials including Governor Ron DeSantis, and link to crowdfunding for legal defense.

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, herself a victim of hospital lawfare and targeted pharmaceutical funded attacks, also joined in the outrage about the details of the case.

Official contact for Governor Ron DeSantis:

The primary way to reach the Governor’s office is through the official contact form at https://www.flgov.com/eog/leadership/people/ron-desantis/contact. Alternatively, the commonly listed email for constituent correspondence is GovernorRon.Desantis@eog.myflorida.com. The office phone number is (850) 717-9337.

Statements from Governor Ron DeSantis or the State of Florida:

As of late January 2026, there are no direct public statements or comments from Governor DeSantis personally addressing the Kenlee Zuraff case on official channels (e.g., flgov.com press releases or his X account). However, Alex Lanfranconi, Communications Director for Governor DeSantis, issued a statement on X around January 25, 2026, in response to public inquiries. Quoted in coverage (e.g., Florida Voice News), it states:

“The facts in this case do not support the accusations being made. Because of confidentiality and the age of the child, we cannot currently disclose all the details. Florida strongly supports parental choice and medical freedom, but we also have a duty to look after children who have been neglected or are facing severe health challenges as a result of their guardianship. We are confident the public will agree with our actions once we are in a position to release additional info.”

On January 25, 2026, the official Florida DCF X account (@MyFLFamilies) posted a statement regarding a surfaced video (the bodycam footage in this case), acknowledging that “the conduct displayed by the Department employees in the video was inappropriate” and that it “failed to demonstrate the level of professionalism and compassion expected,” while affirming the child is “now safe and no longer in imminent danger” and noting state law prohibits releasing details in active investigations. Community notes added to this tweet highlight factual inaccuracies or misleading elements in DCF’s post—such as the department struggling to accurately describe even its own statement—underscoring community skepticism and pointing out errors that question the agency’s credibility in handling public communications about the case.

Lanfranconi also acknowledged that the conduct in the bodycam video was “inappropriate” and is being addressed. DCF has maintained that the removal was based on medical neglect concerns from multiple providers, prioritizing the child’s health amid treatment disagreements, and cited confidentiality laws preventing full detail release in active juvenile dependency cases.

The case underscores tensions in child welfare when medical disagreements arise, with ongoing court proceedings determining reunification or termination. Supporters urge public attention, including contacting the Governor’s office, ahead of the February 9, 2026, hearing.

Joy, the mother, is under a restrictive gag order preventing her from speaking about this case.

Stay tuned to BrokenTruth.tv for upcoming stories on how to help free Kenlee.