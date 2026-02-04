Munchausen by Proxy Without Ever Meeting Her? Dr. Furey Calls Out Unethical DCF & Courts in Kenlee Zuraff Interview

A gripping new episode of BrokenTruth.TV is live—host John Davidson delivers a must-watch interview with Dr. Sheila Furey, a board-certified child and adolescent psychiatrist with more than 30 years of experience evaluating children with complex medical and psychiatric needs.

Joy and daughter Kenlee Zuraff.

Dr. Furey dives deep into the explosive Free Kenlee case involving Joy Zuraff and her daughter Kenlee, a young girl battling cystic fibrosis. What began as a mother’s legitimate concerns over a medication with serious risks—like potential liver failure—spiraled into DCF action, an alleged diagnosis of Munchausen by proxy (or fictitious disorder imposed on another) made without ever speaking to the mother, and Kenlee’s removal from her family.

Dr. Furey doesn’t hold back on the red flags: “You cannot definitively diagnose someone if you’ve never evaluated them. That’s unethical.”

Dr. Sheila Furey MD, Child Psychiatrist

She stresses that a proper evaluation demands direct assessment of both the child and the caregiver—reviewing discrepancies between reported and observed symptoms, understanding the family’s perspective, and ruling out genuine medical realities (like Kenlee’s confirmed CF diagnosis, which can’t be fabricated). Diagnosing without that personal contact? Dr. Furey calls it a serious ethical breach, one that could warrant professional sanctions.

The conversation uncovers more troubling layers: a nurse practitioner’s diagnosis used in court without patient interaction, the replacement of Judge Steven Warrick with Judge J. Scott Duncan (who then issued a gag order silencing Joy’s ability to share her story publicly), and heartbreaking video from the removal highlighting how treatment disagreements escalated dramatically.

Milton, FL Judge Steven Warrick removed from case.

New Judge J Scott Duncan issues a protective gag order preventing the mother Joy Zuraff from discussing her case.

Source revealing Judge was changed. Dates are not accurate on Santa Rosa court site.

Dr. Furey questions whether this justifies termination of parental rights proceedings—describing TPR as an extreme step reserved for documented, prolonged abuse with every effort at reunification—not what appears here. She also warns of the profound psychological harm to children torn from parents: abandonment, eroded trust, confusion, and long-term attachment struggles.

Is this child protection... or an overreach that dismisses parental rights, informed consent, and ethical standards in medicine?

Check FreeKenlee.com for public case information and updates.

When a parent's concern for their child's health gets twisted into "abuse," what does that say about the system?