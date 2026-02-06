Iowa Mom Beats DHS in Cystic Fibrosis Custody Fight—Mirrors Florida’s Kenlee Case

More and more families are coming forward, sharing their stories of Family Services overreach and doctors who abuse their right to report them.

Gregga Gomez, an Iowa mother of a child diagnosed with cystic fibrosis (CF), fought—and ultimately won—a prolonged legal battle against the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS, formerly DHS) after being reported multiple times for alleged medical neglect. Her case, documented in court records from Polk County Juvenile Court (In the Interest of V.G.), highlights tensions between parental advocacy, specialized medical care, and state child welfare intervention. It shares striking similarities with the widely reported Florida case of Joy Zuraff and her daughter Kenlee, covered extensively by BrokenTruth.TV and FreeKenlee.com, where a CF child was removed amid disputes over treatment protocols.

Diagnosis and Early Conflicts

Vivian Gomez (referred to as V.G. in court documents) was born in 2020 and diagnosed with CF at five days old via newborn screening, confirming two Delta F508 mutations. Gomez and her husband quickly enrolled in care at the accredited CF clinic at Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines, one of Iowa’s two specialized centers.

From the outset, Gomez expressed concerns about the clinic’s recommendations. She advocated for dosing pancreatic enzymes based on fat grams in food (per Cystic Fibrosis Foundation guidelines) to mimic natural release and minimize risks like fibrosing colonopathy, rather than fixed weight-based doses. She questioned aspects of care, including explanations of genetic testing and the necessity of certain interventions. Relationships strained with the clinic’s director, pediatric pulmonologist Dr. Alladdin Abosaida, who described the parents as “difficult” in depositions, noting a “broken relationship” despite efforts to repair it.

Repeated Reports and Removal

Gomez was reported to DHS four times by Dr. Abosaida between 2021 and 2022. Initial allegations included failure to provide adequate care, such as not filling prescriptions (e.g., Pulmozyme, a mucus-thinning nebulizer treatment) and non-compliance with therapies like vest use for airway clearance. Gomez countered that pharmacy supplies provided two-month quantities, leading to excess stock, and that she pursued alternatives like salt therapy (halo therapy) and naturopathic remedies for recurrent C. diff infections when standard treatments faltered.

In August 2022, during a hospitalization for respiratory issues and low BMI (exacerbated by undiagnosed COVID-19, Influenza, and RSV), DHS removed Vivian via ex parte order, placing her temporarily with a licensed relative (Gomez’s sister-in-law). This allowed near-daily parental visits, contrasting sharply with distant foster placements in other cases.

Court Proceedings and Victory

The juvenile court held extensive hearings from September 2022 through February 2023. Evidence included:

Depositions from Dr. Abosaida, who emphasized CF’s progressive nature and the importance of standard therapies (e.g., Pulmozyme as the only effective option, concerns over vest compliance, and reluctance toward Orkambi).

Testimony from other providers, including Vivian’s primary nurse practitioner (Sara Lee) and Dr. Callie Williams (who referred the family for a second opinion at University of Iowa’s CF clinic), affirming the parents’ proactive, loving care and lack of imminent danger.

Pharmacy records, BMI trends (improving post-removal but within normal ranges at times), and family-centered services reports showing no observed concerns.

On February 15, 2023, the court granted the parents’ motion to dismiss removal, ordering immediate return. It found no substantial evidence justifying removal and no clear and convincing evidence that Vivian was a Child in Need of Assistance under Iowa Code § 232.96A(5) (unwilling/unable to provide medical treatment). The court noted:

Reasonable efforts (assessments, services, relative placement) were made.

Potential emotional harm from continued out-of-home placement outweighed risks.

Parents were not unwilling to provide care; they questioned recommendations but pursued alternatives aligned with some CFF guidelines and sought second opinions.

The CINA petition was dismissed, relieving DHHS of supervision. (The State appealed; the Iowa Court of Appeals reversed in July 2023, but proceedings ultimately reaffirmed dismissal after further review, including Dr. Abosaida’s departure from the clinic.)

Polk County Iowa Final Judgement 230KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Parallels to Joy and Kenlee Zuraff

This Iowa outcome mirrors the Zuraff case in Florida, where Joy Zuraff’s daughter Kenlee (diagnosed with CF) was removed by DCF in March 2024 after disputes over treatments like Trikafta—a costly CFTR modulator requiring monthly liver monitoring. Zuraff questioned risks and protocols, leading to medical neglect allegations despite her efforts. As of early 2026, hearings continue, with potential termination of parental rights looming (next scheduled February 9, 2026). Advocacy sites like FreeKenlee.com and BrokenTruth.TV highlight similarities: reliance on specialist opinions, perceived non-compliance from questioning care, acute “failure to thrive” during illnesses misconstrued as neglect, and state intervention amid strained provider relationships.Both cases raise concerns about:

Overreliance on one specialist’s view versus parental input or other providers.

Conflicts in CF care (e.g., standard vs. alternative/holistic approaches).

Emotional/financial toll on families managing a chronic, expensive disease (Trikafta exceeds $300,000/year, often Medicaid-funded).

Gomez’s success—bolstered by evidence, community support, and persistence—offers hope, though she credits advocates like Sonia Swan for attending appointments and navigating systems.

Vivian now receives care under improved clinic dynamics (post-Abosaida) and is on Trikafta, managing typical CF challenges. Gomez’s story, backed by the February 2023 ruling, underscores the importance of thorough evidence in challenging state actions while prioritizing child welfare in complex medical cases.

For more on similar situations, see BrokenTruth.TV and FreeKenlee.com coverage of the Zuraff family. These cases highlight the need for balanced systems that respect parental rights alongside expert medical guidance.