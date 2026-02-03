Fabricated Felonies – The Weaponization of Justice Against a Family Advocate - Connie Reguli

In a riveting episode of the BrokenTruth.TV podcast, host John and co-host Warner Mendenhall sit down with Connie Reguli, a fearless Tennessee attorney whose relentless fight for parents and children against Child Protective Services (CPS) led to her being targeted by the very system she challenged. What started as a mission to reunite families turned into a personal nightmare of fabricated charges, wrongful conviction, and a battle for justice that exposes the dark underbelly of government incentives and corruption in child welfare. This eye-opening conversation pulls back the curtain on medical kidnappings, bogus diagnoses, and the financial motivations driving family separations—don’t miss it!

Connie shares her harrowing journey: After years of advocating for families in over 45 Tennessee counties and beyond, she was indicted in 2019 on trumped-up “custodial interference” charges. Prosecutors twisted the law, erasing key elements to make her actions—helping a disabled mother and her child evade an unjust removal order—appear criminal. Chained to a wall during booking, stripped of her law license, and convicted in a sham trial, Connie fought back. Her convictions were reversed by the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals in 2024, affirming there was “no crime.” Now, she’s taking the fight federal: On March 19, 2026, her case heads to the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati, challenging prosecutorial immunity and conspiracy in what could set a landmark precedent against rogue officials.

The interview dives deep into systemic issues, including “medical kidnapping” where child abuse pediatricians—often influenced by pharmaceutical ties—misdiagnose conditions like shaken baby syndrome or fractured ribs, leading to unwarranted child removals. Connie highlights cracks in this facade, citing cases like the Roberson death row exoneration in Texas, the Neves appellate win in New Jersey dismantling unscientific expert testimony, and the Maya Kowalski lawsuit in Florida. She also exposes the financial incentives: Under Title IV-E federal funding, states rake in billions for removing kids, with bonuses up to $20,000 per adoption. “It’s a price tag on every child’s head,” Connie warns, calling it a “secret middle-class welfare program” that prioritizes profit over families.

A major focus is the ongoing Joy Zuraff case in Florida, where Joy’s daughter Kenlee was seized in a heart-wrenching body cam raid captured in viral footage edited by Connie herself. Accused of Munchausen by proxy—a rare disorder involving faking a child’s illness for attention—without ever meeting Joy or proper evaluation, the case reeks of injustice. Despite genetic confirmation of Kenlee’s cystic fibrosis and two psychiatrists clearing Joy, the state pushes forward with a Termination of Parental Rights (TPR) hearing. Updates: All three social workers involved in the removal have reportedly been fired (awaiting state confirmation), and the original judge was replaced months ago. If TPR succeeds, it could jeopardize Joy’s rights to future children under draconian state laws. For more details and refutations of DCF’s claims, visit freekenlee.com.

In solidarity, a prayer vigil is scheduled for Monday, February 9, at 8 a.m. outside the Santa Rosa County Courthouse in Florida. Supporters will gather to rally for Joy and Kenlee’s reunion, shining a light on this medical kidnapping crisis. Connie urges action: Flood DCF emails demanding Kenlee’s return, and push for reforms like her proposed Tennessee bill mandating reports of fraudulent CPS actions.

This podcast isn’t just an interview—it’s a call to arms against a broken system tearing families apart. Tune in now on BrokenTruth.TV to hear Connie’s full story, expert insights, and how you can join the fight for family rights. As Connie puts it, “It’s God’s battle,” but it’s our voices that can make the difference. Listen, share, and stand up—truth is breaking through!