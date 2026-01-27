TAKEN BY FLORIDA: A Broken Truth - Freedom Counsel Exclusive Interview.

Kenlee was taken by Fla authorities and put in foster care nearly two years ago.

A shocking viral video from March 2024 has reignited national outrage over parental rights and medical freedom in Florida. The footage shows social workers and armed law enforcement removing a young girl named Kenley from her mother’s arms, despite the mother’s calm insistence that she was not refusing treatment for her daughter’s cystic fibrosis (CF).In a powerful interview on BrokenTruth.TV, Freedom Counsel attorneys Rachel Rodriguez and Brian Festa (co-founder of We the Patriots USA) joined host John Davidson and CF expert/survivor Denise to dissect the case. They argue the removal was unjustified, highlighting a disturbing pattern of alleged overreach by the Department of Children and Families (DCF).Key points from the discussion:

The mother (referred to as Joy) was accused of refusing the drug Trikafta (which carries a black box warning for liver issues) and other treatments, but evidence shows she was actively managing her daughter’s care with alternative approaches, detailed knowledge of medications, and ongoing physician consultations.

At the time of removal, Kenley was reportedly as healthy as possible for a child with CF—gaining weight, active, and off oxygen—contradicting claims of imminent danger or neglect.

Body cam footage reveals social workers dismissing the mother’s explanations, with one stating the child “is coming with me tonight” regardless of cooperation. The mother, showing remarkable restraint, even helped pack medications while in tears.

Post-removal, inconsistencies emerged: claims of malnutrition were questioned, as CF symptoms (like fluctuating weight due to pancreatic issues) can mimic neglect. A hospital evaluation just days later described Kenley as well-nourished.

The child was placed in foster care far from home (reportedly hours away), taken on an international cruise by foster parents (raising hygiene concerns for a CF patient), and not immediately started on Trikafta despite urgency claims.

Two independent psychological evaluations recommended reunification, yet DCF has shown no movement toward it—even restricting the mother from discussing “coming home” during supervised visits.

Brian Festa emphasized: no clear evidence of abuse or neglect justified the action, and foster care is rarely safer than parental care absent extreme circumstances. He criticized DCF’s shifting justifications and a recent statement from Gov. DeSantis’ office implying undisclosed details vindicate the removal, while questioning why such information remains sealed under a protective order.

Rachel Rodriguez highlighted Florida’s legal landscape, including potential accountability for false reports (a third-degree felony under state law, though good-faith immunity often applies) and the need for reforms. She noted a pending Senate bill (SB 42) that aims to protect families in cases involving medically complex conditions by requiring expert consultations and exceptions in investigations—directly relevant to CF and similar diseases where symptoms can be misinterpreted.

Denise, drawing from personal CF experience, explained how weight fluctuations and infections are inherent to the disease, not necessarily signs of parental failure. She stressed that punishing healthy diets over junk food (which might artificially boost weight) inverts true child welfare priorities.

The case raises broader alarms about “medical kidnapping”—a term used for state interventions based on disputed medical opinions, seen across political lines in various states. Interviewees called for transparency, accountability (including potential investigations of involved professionals), and immediate reunification.

As the story continues to spread, supporters are urged to pray for the family and contribute to the legal fund at WeThePatriotsUSA.org (search for the “Help Bring Kenley Home” fundraiser on the homepage). All donations support litigation costs for this and similar parental rights cases.

This isn’t just one family’s tragedy—it’s a stark warning about the fragile line between child protection and state overreach. Watch the full interview on BrokenTruth.TV for the unfiltered discussion. Reuniting Kenley with her mother cannot come soon enough.

Donate to Kenlee Here