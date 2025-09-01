The Fight for Safer Science with Ray Flores

In a compelling episode of Broken Truth, host John Davidson (@BrokenTruthTV) sat down with attorney Ray Flores, a senior outside counsel for Children's Health Defense (CHD), in an interview co-hosted by Warner Mendenhall of Freedom Counsel. The discussion, aired on Labor Day 2025, delved into Flores' extensive background in natural health advocacy, his transition to law, and his ongoing legal battles against government overreach in public health policies, particularly surrounding vaccines and COVID-19 countermeasures. With a focus on accountability, vaccine injuries, and recent political shifts, the interview highlighted the intersection of medicine, law, and politics in post-pandemic America.

From Natural Health Advocate to Legal Warrior

Flores began by sharing his unique journey, starting in the 1980s as a leader in the natural foods industry. He founded a marketing company representing hundreds of manufacturers and served as national president of the Natural Product Brokers Association. Early on, he witnessed regulatory attacks on effective natural supplements like L-tryptophan and St. John's wort by agencies such as the FDA, which he saw as a precursor to broader assaults on health freedoms.

Recognizing the need for legal expertise to protect the industry, Flores enrolled in law school at age 40 while running his successful business. Admitted to the bar in 2004, he defended natural foods companies in contractual disputes and expanded into criminal and civil law. The COVID-19 era propelled him into high-profile cases, beginning with challenges to vaccine mandates alongside attorneys like Greg Glaser and Rick Jaffe. This led to his role at CHD, where he now handles seven active lawsuits, including Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests and groundbreaking challenges to federal health policies.

Key Lawsuits: Challenging Vaccine Safety and Government Immunity

A centerpiece of the interview was Flores' successful lawsuit against HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (formerly a private attorney who had filed related FOIA requests) under the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986. The Act mandates a task force to improve vaccine safety through better licensing, manufacturing, testing, and reporting. Flores argued that no such task force had operated effectively since a brief stint from 1990 to 1998, and no biennial reports to Congress had been filed in nearly 40 years.

Using a citizen's action provision, Flores compelled HHS to form the task force within five months and commit to submitting reports every two years. He credits this as a pivotal win, blaming HHS for subsequent vaccine injuries due to their negligence. "I blame HHS for every single vaccine injury that's happened since then," Flores stated, noting the childhood vaccine schedule has ballooned from a handful in 1986 to around 29 vaccines (delivering over 70 doses) today, with minimal safety improvements.

Another highlight was the Watts case, the only willful misconduct lawsuit ever filed under the PREP Act, which grants broad immunity for COVID-19 countermeasures. Representing the estate of George Watts Jr., who died from myocarditis after receiving a Pfizer vaccine in 2021, Flores sued the Department of Defense (DOD) for misleading the public about the vaccine's safety and effectiveness. Watts believed he was getting the licensed Comirnaty vaccine, but received an emergency use authorization (EUA) product from a "hot lot."

In a stunning reversal, Judge Carl J. Nichols vacated his own dismissal after Flores pointed out procedural errors— the case required a three-judge panel under the PREP Act. This revival extends the litigation, potentially into a more favorable political climate. Flores emphasized the PREP Act's barriers: only serious injuries or deaths qualify for compensation via the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP), leaving most of the 1.5 million VAERS-reported injuries unaddressed.

Flores also touched on his suit against the National Park Service for refusing cash payments at over 30 sites, including Yosemite and the Grand Canyon. He views this as a step toward a surveillance state, where digital payments could enable control over citizens' behaviors, such as denying access for non-vaccination or dissent.

Political Winds: Trump's Shift and Kennedy's Influence

The conversation turned timely with President Trump's recent Truth Social post questioning the success of COVID-19 vaccines and Operation Warp Speed. Flores and Mendenhall interpreted this as a "crack in the dam," suggesting Trump is distancing himself from past endorsements amid mounting evidence of fraud and injuries. They praised Kennedy's role in pushing for the vaccine safety task force, seeing it as a sign of alignment between Trump and Kennedy against entrenched interests.

Mendenhall highlighted whistleblower cases like Brooke Jackson's, revealing hidden adverse events in Pfizer's trials, and stressed the need for Trump to "get ahead of the lie" by holding pharmaceutical companies and officials accountable. Flores agreed, noting Trump's initial enthusiasm for leading vaccine development made him vulnerable to deception.

Donald J. Trump tweet calling for more data on Warp Speed

Recent CDC shakeups, including the departures of Director Susan Monarez and Dimitri Daskalakis (noted for controversial public imagery), were discussed as positive signs of change. The hosts criticized astroturfed protests and government retaliation against genuine dissenters.

Looking Ahead: A Call for Unity and Support

Flores urged support for Kennedy's efforts, emphasizing patience as legal and political processes unfold. He teased upcoming lawsuits but stressed the importance of unified action to save lives and restore freedoms. Mendenhall echoed this, crediting brave plaintiffs and attorneys for creating opportunities for reform.

This interview underscores a pivotal moment in the fight for medical freedom, blending personal stories of loss with strategic legal victories. As Flores put it, "We're going to hold them accountable." For those affected by vaccine policies, it offers hope amid ongoing challenges.

Watch the full interview above for in-depth insights, and follow @BrokenTruthTV for more on health, politics, and accountability.