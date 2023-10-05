At an American Medical Association event in June, Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, Biden's Monkeypox czar, bragged to the AMA that he collaborated with protestors to manipulate news coverage.

The crowd applauded. Video captured from the event is below.

The AMA did not respond to media requests for comment.

Can informed consent exist when obtained by propaganda?

There are significant issues with medical doctors representing the government conspiring with private groups to stage protests, especially when those protests result in financial benefits for pharmaceutical companies in a manner that encourages bypassing safety research. This 'protest' resulted in more HHS taxpayer money through BARDA and ASPR for JYNNEOS, a smallpox/monkeypox vaccine.

What else have our medical professionals staged?