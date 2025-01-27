SENATE SHOWDOWN: PHARMA INJURED DAD'S FIGHT FOR TRUTH IN ALASKA

Alaskan Father Shares Journey Through Injury and Advocacy

In a compelling interview hosted by John Davidson on Broken Truth.TV, Rob Forbes, an Alaskan father, shared his harrowing experience with vaccine injury following his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in March 2021. Joined by guest host, investigative journalist Christine Dolan, the conversation delved into the health complexities and political implications of Forbes's journey. His health deteriorated from being a fit, active individual to facing severe heart complications, diagnosed initially as Arrhythmogenic Ventricular Cardiomyopathy (AVRC). "I was diagnosed with a condition called AVRC when I was in the hospital after my initial V-fib, or excuse me, heat attack episode," Forbes recounted, highlighting the start of a long journey through misdiagnosis and disbelief.

Forbes's story is not just one of personal struggle but of advocacy for recognition and accountability. "My main course of action here is acknowledgement. It's the understanding that these harms did in fact happen," he stated, pushing for a more transparent discussion about vaccine injuries, with Dolan nodding in agreement, her experience in investigative journalism lending weight to his call for truth.

The interview took a political turn with Forbes expressing his views on Senator Lisa Murkowski's role in the upcoming confirmation hearings for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for Secretary of Health and Human Services. He argued that Murkowski shares the same principles as Kennedy, stating, "Lisa Murkowski, if she were able to actually tell the truth and sit down with you, Christine, or you, John, and actually talk about those things, she believes deeply in the same principles as Bobby Kennedy." This sentiment underscores Forbes's belief in the alignment of Kennedy's health-focused policies with Alaskan values, with Dolan emphasizing the need for political figures to prioritize public health over political gain.

However, Forbes was clear about his stance if Murkowski does not support Kennedy. "If she's not gonna get behind somebody like that who stands on principle, then clearly she's not standing on principle. She's looking for an easy out in the boat that the people of Alaska aren't gonna understand what it means," he remarked, indicating his readiness to mobilize against her in future elections. "I will do anything in my power until I'm not on this earth to make sure that she loses the next election," he added, with Dolan noting the importance of voter accountability in such scenarios.

Forbes also underscored the significance of Kennedy's nomination for America's health governance, saying, "This is literally the most important nomination at this point for our country for the next 20 years to get us back on a path of being responsible for our own health, taking power back for our own health." His advocacy extends beyond his personal experience, aiming at broader changes in how health policies are shaped and implemented, a point Dolan reinforced through her investigative work on similar issues.

Through his story, Forbes, supported by Dolan's insights, not only seeks acknowledgment of his vaccine injury but also champions a system where the truth about such incidents leads to better support and policy-making, reflecting a deep concern for the intersection of health, transparency, and political will in the United States.

Senate confirmation hearings will be on Wednesday, Jan. 29, and Thursday, Jan. 30, with a Senate vote for Kennedy expected on Feb. 4.

