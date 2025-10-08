Sen. Ron Johnson Interview - Biden Senate Phone Data Scandal

In a new interview on BrokenTruth.TV, U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) detailed a shocking FBI scandal involving the illegal collection of phone records from eight Republican senators and one House member. Described as “worse than Watergate,” the revelations tie into Special Counsel Jack Smith’s “Arctic Frost” investigation targeting former President Donald Trump. Johnson, one of the affected senators, joined host John Davidson to unpack the corruption, timeline, and broader implications for American democracy.

The Arctic Frost Scandal: A Fishing Expedition Against Trump Supporters

The interview centered on the FBI’s unauthorized subpoena of congressional phone records from January 4 to January 7, 2021—the days surrounding the January 6 Capitol events. Johnson explained that the subpoenas were issued under a grand jury in Smith’s probe, which followed the August 2022 Mar-a-Lago raid and Trump’s subsequent indictments in 2023.”

What we don’t know vastly exceeds what we do know,” Johnson stated, emphasizing the limited scope of the records but the profound constitutional violations. The FBI bypassed standard approval processes for surveilling members of Congress by claiming the individuals were not direct targets. This “end-around,” as Johnson called it, allowed lower-level agents to access sensitive data without higher oversight.

The scandal came to light not through official channels but by accident. An FBI investigator, seeking recertification for the Cellular Analysis Survey Team (CAST), listed the subpoenas as an “accomplishment” in their application—a brag that exposed the impropriety. Johnson credited FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino for briefing the affected lawmakers, but noted the information remains buried in privileged “Arctic Frost” files, protected from full disclosure.

Timeline and Cover-Up Allegations

Johnson highlighted suspicious timing: The subpoenas were approved in September 2023, just weeks after Trump’s indictments. A month later, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco reissued guidelines on obtaining such records, suggesting awareness of the breach at higher levels. “Somebody somewhere up the chain realized this had happened and started covering up for it,” Johnson asserted.

He drew parallels to other FBI misconduct, including the staging of classified documents during the Mar-a-Lago raid to portray Trump negatively. “That’s grotesque—that’s got to be a crime in itself,” he said, accusing the agency of doctoring evidence and leaking it to the public.

Targeted Senators and January 6 Connections

The list of targeted senators includes Johnson, Lindsey Graham, Josh Hawley, Marsha Blackburn, Dan Sullivan, Tommy Tuberville, and Cynthia Lummis—all Republicans. Johnson, who chaired the Homeland Security Committee at the time, speculated on motives: “I’ve been a thorn in the FBI’s side for quite some time.” He dismissed clear unifying factors beyond party affiliation and support for Trump, calling the selections “a really odd list.”

Regarding January 6, Johnson was at the Capitol certifying the electoral votes. He addressed his brief involvement in relaying documents to Vice President Mike Pence, which the January 6 Committee “blew way out of proportion.” He stressed his transparency and questioned the need for surveillance years later: “What kind of fishing expedition are they after? It makes no sense.”

Broader Corruption: Election Interference and Deep State Resistance

The conversation expanded to systemic issues. Johnson accused the FBI and DOJ under Biden and Obama of rampant election interference, far surpassing foreign threats from Russia or China. He cited the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story, orchestrated by figures like Antony Blinken and 51 intelligence officials, as well as smears against his own investigations into Biden family corruption.

Reflecting on the 2020 election, Johnson clarified his past statements: “I can’t prove that there was enough fraud to actually have overturned the election.” However, he affirmed “all kinds of things wrong” with the process, including FBI interference in his probes and the presence of 274 FBI agents at the Capitol on January 6.

He lamented the “deep state” actors still embedded in agencies, resisting the Trump administration’s cleanup efforts. Challenges include staffing shortages, Democratic blocks on confirmations, and lawfare tactics like the 65 Project, which targets Trump-aligned lawyers. “You got the president in charge of the administration, but you really don’t have control over it,” Johnson said.

Media Bias, Vaccine Injuries, and the Path Forward

Johnson criticized legacy media as a “mouthpiece of the Democrat Party,” populated by leftists who ignore scandals. He praised alternative outlets like podcasts and Substack for exposing truths, noting his upcoming appearance on CNN’s Jake Tapper—likely to discuss unrelated topics like government shutdowns.

Shifting gears, Johnson addressed COVID-19 vaccine concerns, expressing alarm over reports of increased cancers, DNA contamination, and “turbo cancers.” He referenced whistleblowers, autopsies showing spike proteins in tumors, and covered-up data from the military’s DMED system. “Nobody wants to admit they’re wrong,” he said, pointing to federal agencies and doctors reluctant to acknowledge adverse events.

On accountability, Johnson stressed exposure as the first step, complicated by statutes of limitations, biased D.C. juries, and venue issues. He doubted prosecutions without proving conspiracies, citing John Durham’s hesitance. Legislative reforms face Democratic filibusters, but he advocated for radical transparency under figures like Kash Patel, Pam Bondi, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

A Call for Justice and Vigilance

This interview underscores the urgent need to address weaponized federal agencies and restore trust in government. As Johnson warned, unchecked power corrupts, and the violations of Fourth and Fifth Amendment rights must end. “It starts with exposure,” he emphasized.Listen to the full interview on BrokenTruth.TV for Senator Johnson’s unfiltered insights. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story—because the truth won’t stay broken forever.

Watch the award-winning documentary “Epidemic of Fraud” now.