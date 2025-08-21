Scott Miller's Appeal Hearing for Alaska Physician Assistant License

By BrokenTruth.TV Staff

Published August 21, 2025

Updated with Full Transcript Analysis

On August 20, 2025, in Anchorage, Alaska, Chief Administrative Law Judge Joan Wilson presided over an appeal hearing concerning the Alaska Medical Board's denial of a physician assistant (PA) license to Scott Miller. Miller, a former PA from Washington state, had his license revoked there in 2023 following allegations of substandard care related to his use of off-label treatments like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as public statements deemed misleading or harmful by the Washington Medical Commission.

The hearing, which lasted approximately eight hours, focused on whether the Alaska Medical Board should reconsider its denial. Miller argued that his actions were clinically justified, supported by patient outcomes, and that Alaska's more permissive approach to medical freedom during the pandemic made him a suitable candidate. The state, represented by attorney Mr. Higgins, relied on the administrative record from Washington, emphasizing statutory grounds for denial under Alaska law, including professional incompetence and prior disciplinary actions.

This article analyzes the full video transcript of the hearing (available on BrokenTruth.TV), highlighting key testimonies from witnesses speaking on Miller's behalf. These individuals provided insights into Miller's character, medical expertise, and the broader context of COVID-era medical practices. We've organized the article into chapters based on each supportive witness, with approximate timecodes from the video re-stream to help viewers navigate directly to relevant sections. Timecodes are in HH:MM:SS format and are estimates based on the transcript's timestamps, which align with the video's runtime.

The hearing underscores ongoing debates about medical autonomy, off-label prescribing, and interstate licensing reciprocity in a post-pandemic world. BrokenTruth.TV obtained the re-stream footage to shed light on what Miller's supporters describe as politically motivated persecution of dissenting medical professionals.

Background: The Case and Hearing Setup (00:00:00 - 00:08:02)

The hearing began at 9:05 AM with Judge Wilson outlining the proceedings. Miller, present in the room, bore the burden of proof to show why the board should reverse its denial. The state invoked Alaska Statute 08.64.240 and related regulations, citing Miller's Washington revocation as grounds for incompetence or unfitness.

Observers included Miller's wife, Shelly Miller, and friend John Davidson, though they did not testify due to the rule excluding witnesses (00:04:17 - 00:04:51). The administrative record (Bates-numbered Division 001-00122) was admitted as evidence, along with Miller's exhibits filed on August 7, 2025. No opening statements were made; the hearing proceeded directly to testimony.

Miller's core argument: His Washington sanctions stemmed from COVID treatments that were effective in practice but clashed with federal narratives at the time. He highlighted Alaska's 2021 medical board statement supporting physician discretion in off-label prescribing, contrasting it with Washington's stricter stance.

Chapter 1: Testimony of Dr. Tom Grissom (00:04:17 - 01:07:26)

Dr. Tom Grissom (full name: John Thomas Grissom, MD), a family practice, anesthesia, and pain medicine specialist with 13 years of experience in Alaska, was the first witness called by Miller. Grissom, testifying remotely, swore to tell the truth at 00:08:14. He spoke glowingly of Miller's skills and encouraged him to apply for an Alaska license despite the Washington suspension.

Key Points from Direct Examination (00:09:33 - 00:33:22)

Credentials and Relationship : Grissom detailed his residencies and fellowship, noting he met Miller through a mutual friend during the COVID-19 crisis (00:09:42 - 00:10:05). He praised Miller as an "exceptionally good practitioner" who would benefit Alaska, where attracting quality providers is challenging (00:10:54 - 00:11:34).

Alaska vs. Washington Differences : Grissom highlighted Alaska's freer medical environment, free from the mandates that plagued Washington. He shared his own experience being targeted for prescribing ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, noting the FDA's shifted stance and that 78% of medications are used off-label (00:12:10 - 00:15:28).

Clinical Justification : Responding to Miller's questions, Grissom defended off-label use based on anecdotal (clinical) evidence, citing examples like gabapentin for neuropathy. He argued practitioners should rely on patient outcomes over consensus narratives, especially when told no treatments existed (00:17:43 - 00:20:56).

Support for Miller: Grissom treated over 1,000 patients with these drugs without hospitalizations, putting high-risk patients on prophylaxis. He reconciled community support for Miller with Washington's findings, asserting Miller posed no threat and was a "patient advocate" (00:21:49 - 00:32:48). He concluded Alaska would be "honored" to have Miller, calling him high-integrity and educated (00:31:46 - 00:33:02).

Cross-Examination by Mr. Higgins (00:33:26 - 00:41:18)

Higgins probed Grissom's relationship with Miller, revealing they met on a golf outing in St. Louis two years prior and had about 20 phone consults (00:34:36 - 00:37:01). Grissom described these as "curbside consults" on patient cases, emphasizing intellectual discussions rather than formal supervision. He defended his opinion of Miller's fitness as based on these interactions, likening it to assessing a junior partner's potential (00:38:15 - 00:40:19). Higgins questioned if Miller was practicing during these calls, but Grissom couldn't specify timelines.

Additional Questions and Responses (00:41:18 - 01:07:26)

Further questioning delved into off-label prescribing practices, with Grissom asserting it's common (78% of prescriptions) and defending it when beneficial (e.g., penicillin for strep throat). He shared his own experiences prescribing ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine during COVID, emphasizing patient outcomes over FDA approvals at the time. Judge Wilson and Higgins explored ethical aspects, such as misrepresenting prescription reasons to bypass restrictions, with Grissom viewing it as necessary for patient benefit in extraordinary circumstances.

Grissom's testimony painted Miller as a victim of politicized medicine, aligning with BrokenTruth.TV's focus on suppressed COVID narratives.

Chapter 2: Testimony of Pastor Rich Bluhm (01:09:25 - 01:29:21)

Pastor Rich Bluhm (full name: Richard Bluhm), a pastor at Bethel Community Church in Washougal, Washington, testified remotely. He swore to tell the truth at 01:10:23. Bluhm shared how Miller treated his family and congregation during COVID, praising his life-saving care.

Key Points from Direct Examination (01:10:55 - 01:29:21)

Relationship with Miller : Bluhm met Miller through his son, who was a patient, and later sought his help during COVID for family and church members (01:11:16 - 01:11:40). He noted Miller's positive reputation and success in treating severe cases where hospitals failed (01:12:47 - 01:15:10).

Community Impact : Bluhm described Miller as a hero who saved lives in his congregation, with only one death occurring when Miller couldn't intervene. He criticized hospital protocols and praised Miller's compassionate, effective care (01:15:33 - 01:16:53).

Ethical Dilemmas : Discussing misrepresentation on prescriptions, Bluhm likened it to moral choices in extreme situations, emphasizing Miller's actions were for the greater good (01:17:08 - 01:18:20).

Recommendation for Alaska: Bluhm urged the board to grant Miller a license, highlighting his integrity, sacrifice, and benefit to any community (01:20:23 - 01:28:15). He noted the church's positive outcomes due to Miller's guidance.

Bluhm's testimony emphasized Miller's role as a community savior during COVID, contrasting with Washington's findings.

Chapter 3: Testimony of Christine Hackett (01:30:28 - 02:03:00)

Christine Hackett (now Christine Meskhi, OD), an optometrist specializing in neuro and pediatric optometry, testified remotely. She swore to tell the truth at 01:31:20. Hackett collaborated with Miller on patients and sought his COVID advice.

Key Points from Direct Examination (01:32:27 - 02:03:00)

Credentials and Relationship : Hackett graduated from Pacific University College of Optometry in 2020 and began practicing in Washington. She met Miller through her boss in 2020 for pediatric collaborations (01:32:42 - 01:35:22).

Professional Assessment : Hackett praised Miller's clinical acumen, especially in complex pediatric cases. She consulted him for personal and family COVID care, noting rapid recoveries (01:35:22 - 01:37:08).

COVID Experiences : Hackett described Miller's treatments as life-saving, sharing stories of patients and her friend's father who improved under his guidance. She emphasized his dedication, even at personal cost (01:37:08 - 01:42:07).

Character and Trust : Emotionally, Hackett called Miller a "foxhole friend" who treats everyone like family. She trusts him completely, naming him her medical power of attorney (01:42:07 - 01:45:04).

Reconciliation with Charges: Hackett rejected Washington's findings, asserting Miller's actions were ethical and beneficial, not harmful (01:45:04 - 02:03:00).

Cross-Examination and Additional Questions (included in chapter)

Higgins questioned Hackett's use of notes (sustained objection) and prescribing practices. Hackett confirmed off-label use is common and denied misrepresentations. Judge Wilson clarified her background and practice.

Hackett's testimony highlighted Miller's expertise and trustworthiness, countering incompetence claims.

Chapter 4: Testimony of Constance Brewster (02:07:47 - 03:00:00)

Constance Brewster, a dentist with a focus on pediatric sleep, breathing, and craniofacial development, testified remotely. She swore to tell the truth at 02:08:16. Brewster collaborated with Miller on pediatric cases and sought his help during COVID.

Key Points from Direct Examination (02:09:05 - 03:00:00)

Credentials and Relationship : Brewster graduated from the University of Washington School of Dentistry in 2013. She met Miller around 2016 when treating his daughter for asthma, leading to professional collaboration (02:09:05 - 02:10:40).

Professional Collaboration : Brewster praised Miller's understanding of complex pediatric issues, noting significant improvements in shared patients, including reduced medication needs (02:10:40 - 02:14:22).

COVID Experiences : Brewster described Miller's help for her brother-in-law in the ICU, crediting his advice for saving his life. She witnessed Miller's professional, respectful engagement with doctors (02:14:22 - 02:20:39).

Character and Recommendation: Brewster called Miller a "benefit to any community," emphasizing his dedication and positive outcomes. She noted Washington's loss without him (02:20:39 - 03:00:00).

Brewster's testimony focused on Miller's collaborative skills and life-saving interventions.

Chapter 5: Testimony of Katherine Moon (03:05:23 - 04:00:00)

Katherine Moon, a family nurse practitioner with 35 years of experience, testified remotely. She swore to tell the truth at 03:06:25. Moon shared how Miller's COVID treatments saved lives in her practice.

Key Points from Direct Examination (03:06:42 - 04:00:00)

Credentials and Relationship : Moon holds a master's from Brigham Young University (1996) and owns Fishers Landing Primary Care in Vancouver, Washington. She learned of Miller through patients praising his COVID success (03:07:06 - 03:37:06).

Washington Environment : Moon described a "Gestapo-like" atmosphere where providers feared prescribing effective treatments like ivermectin. She consulted Miller for guidance, noting his logic and success (03:37:06 - 03:50:23).

Personal Impact: Moon felt threatened but admired Miller's courage. She called him a "phenomenal provider" and lamented Washington's loss (03:50:23 - 04:00:00).

Moon's testimony highlighted the oppressive medical climate in Washington and Miller's bravery.

Chapter 6: Testimony of Dr. Jared Zeff (04:06:42 - 04:26:15)

Dr. Jared Zeff, a naturopathic physician licensed in multiple states, testified remotely. He swore to tell the truth at 04:09:32. Zeff praised Miller's COVID handling and criticized political interference.

Key Points from Direct Examination (04:09:42 - 04:26:15)

Credentials and Relationship : Zeff graduated in 1979, practiced for 45 years, and taught naturopathy. He learned of Miller post-revocation through patients praising his care (04:10:14 - 04:11:04).

COVID Context : Zeff described political mandates hindering effective treatments like ivermectin, noting Miller's success amid failures (04:11:04 - 04:22:08).

Ethical Views : Zeff defended misrepresentation on prescriptions as necessary during politicized times, prioritizing patient benefit (04:22:08 - 04:24:07).

Recommendation: Zeff urged Alaska to license Miller, calling him heroic and exemplary (04:24:07 - 04:26:15).

Zeff's testimony validated Miller's approaches as science-based and effective.

Chapter 7: Testimony of Pastor Mike White (04:46:56 - 05:03:02)

Pastor Mike White (retired), from Hockinson Community Church in Brush Prairie, Washington, testified remotely with his wife. He swore to tell the truth at 04:47:58. White recounted Miller saving his and his wife's lives during COVID.

Key Points from Direct Examination (04:48:36 - 05:03:02)

Relationship with Miller : White's family were Miller's patients; during COVID, they sought his help after inadequate hospital advice (04:48:38 - 04:49:39).

Personal Story : Severely ill, they received home treatment from Miller at night, recovering fully. White praised Miller's dedication (04:49:39 - 04:52:03).

Community Pay-Forward : White helped another patient with Miller's medications, emphasizing human contact's importance (04:52:03 - 05:03:02).

Recommendation: White urged Alaska to license Miller, calling him a blessing and gift (05:03:02).

White's testimony underscored Miller's compassionate, life-saving care.

Chapter 8: Testimony of Seth Chase (05:06:49 - 05:28:28)

Seth Chase, a master mariner with 40 years in the maritime industry and medical experience aboard ships, testified in person. He swore to tell the truth at 05:07:03. Chase shared how Miller saved his life during COVID in remote Alaska.

Key Points from Direct Examination (05:08:60 - 05:28:28)

Background and Relationship : Chase, from Anchor Point, Alaska, learned of Miller's protocols pre-COVID and contacted him when ill in Dutch Harbor (05:09:05 - 05:10:54).

COVID Ordeal : Isolated without local care, Chase's wife coordinated with Miller to fly medications. An ER doctor in Anchorage validated Miller's protocol (05:10:54 - 05:18:14) and explained that his protocol was better than Chase could receive in a hospital.

Character and Trust: Chase drove eight hours to testify, trusting Miller implicitly and recommending him without hesitation (05:18:14 - 05:28:28).

Chase's testimony highlighted Miller's dedication in rural settings.

Chapter 9: Testimony of Heather Boyd-Roberts (05:34:17 - 06:42:13)

Heather Boyd-Roberts, a naturopathic physician practicing for ~30 years, testified remotely. She swore to tell the truth at 05:35:58. Boyd-Roberts collaborated with Miller during COVID, praising his knowledge.

Key Points from Direct Examination (05:35:58 - 06:42:13)

Credentials and Relationship : Boyd-Roberts graduated from National College of Naturopathic Medicine (1996) and owns Natural Choice in Vancouver, Washington. She met Miller through church during COVID (05:35:58 - 05:37:45).

COVID Collaboration : Desperate for help, Boyd-Roberts consulted Miller on treatments, noting his biochemical expertise and success (05:37:45 - 05:48:06).

Assessment of Miller: Boyd-Roberts called Miller a "visionary" and "genius," trusting him as her medical power of attorney. She rejected Washington's charges as false (05:48:06 - 06:42:13).

Boyd-Roberts' testimony affirmed Miller's superior care and character.

Chapter 10: Testimony of Patti Severiano (06:07:27 - 07:42:44)

Patti Severiano, a nurse practitioner certified in critical care and psychiatry, testified remotely. She swore to tell the truth at 06:08:30. Severiano learned of Miller's COVID success at a conference and collaborated with him.

Key Points from Direct Examination (06:09:15 - 07:42:44)

Credentials and Relationship : Severiano has been a NP since 2011, practicing in Princeton Junction, New Jersey. She met Miller in 2023 at a COVID conference (06:09:15 - 06:12:04).

Collaboration : Severiano consulted Miller on non-pharmaceutical pain devices and COVID insights, noting his profound knowledge (06:12:04 - 06:24:34).

Personal Impact : Her family lost her brother-in-law to COVID; she credits Miller's advice for saving her father's life post-chemotherapy (06:24:34 - 06:41:21).

Character and Recommendation: Severiano called Miller a "hero" with exceptional empathy, urging Alaska to license him (06:41:21 - 07:42:44).

Severiano's testimony emphasized Miller's innovative, life-saving expertise.

Chapter 11: Testimony of Scott Miller (07:42:44 - 08:17:46)

Scott Miller, the appellant, testified in person at the hearing's end. He swore to tell the truth at 07:44:56. Miller shared his background, COVID experiences, and defense against Washington's findings.

Key Points from Testimony and Cross-Examination (07:42:44 - 08:17:46)

Personal Background : Miller recounted early tragedies motivating his dedication, leading to successful COVID treatments despite mandates (07:44:56 - 07:58:39).

Response to Charges : He explained misrepresentations on prescriptions as necessary adaptations to pharmacy restrictions, prioritizing life-saving (07:58:39 - 08:04:38).

Licensure Attempts : Miller discussed Oklahoma's denial due to Washington's revocation and his Alaska appeal (08:04:38 - 08:17:46).

Final Plea: Miller urged the board to consider his character, expertise, and community benefit, hoping for licensure (throughout).

Miller's testimony provided context for his actions, emphasizing patient-centered care.

Conclusion: Implications for Medical Freedom

This hearing exposes tensions between state medical boards, federal guidelines, and individual practitioner autonomy. Supporters portray Miller as a hero whose methods saved lives, while critics cite ethical breaches. The Alaska Medical Board's final decision, expected in 30-60 days, could set precedent for licensing professionals sanctioned elsewhere for COVID-related actions.

Watch the full video re-stream on BrokenTruth.TV to form your own opinion. If you have insights or similar stories, share them in the comments—we're committed to uncovering the truths behind medical establishment narratives.