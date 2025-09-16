On September 15, 2025, just days after the shocking assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Utah on September 10, John Davidson, host of Broken Truth, sat down for an impromptu interview with attorney Warner Mendenhall, co-founder of Freedom Counsel and owner of Mendenhall Law Firm.

The discussion, marked by technical glitches and a somber tone, served as Davidson's first public statement since the tragedy. What unfolded was a raw, hour-long dialogue touching on grief, the sanctity of free speech, the dangers of political violence, election integrity, the role of nonprofits in shaping ideology, and calls for accountability through legal channels.

Mourning Charlie Kirk: A Loss to Truth and Freedom

The interview opened with heartfelt reflections on Kirk's death, which authorities have described as a politically motivated attack by a suspect with leftist ideologies.

Davidson, who did not know Kirk personally but admired his work, expressed profound sorrow. "This is the first time I've spoken publicly since Charlie's assassination," he said, noting how Kirk's advocacy for the unborn, women, Christianity, and foundational American principles had permeated social media and inspired many. He highlighted the courage required to speak truth in a hostile environment, calling Kirk's loss "devastating to our nation, to our movement of truth and freedom."

Mendenhall echoed these sentiments, emphasizing that violence to silence speech represents "a complete breakdown of humanity." He drew parallels to nonviolent leaders like Martin Luther King Jr., Gandhi, and Tolstoy, warning that violence breeds chaos, which often benefits elites who exploit divisions. Both men stressed that regardless of agreement with Kirk's views, his right to express them under the First Amendment was inviolable. Mendenhall praised Kirk for platforming discussions on vaccine issues early, including his own lawsuit against Pfizer for alleged clinical trial fraud, and for listening to opposing voices without interruption.

The conversation turned to the potential "chilling effect" on future voices. Davidson referenced cartoonist Scott Adams' reluctance to engage publicly due to life risks, while Mendenhall invoked faith and sacrifice, citing figures like Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who continues advocacy despite family history of assassinations. They hoped Kirk's legacy would inspire millions to speak out, fostering a renewed patriotic spirit amid nationwide vigils.

The Perils of Violence and the Need for Nonviolent Resistance

A recurring theme was the rejection of retaliatory violence. Davidson worried about those seeking "violence with violence," while Mendenhall reiterated that retribution should come through nonviolent means, such as investigations. He warned that chaos serves those in power, urging awareness of broader manipulations.

The duo discussed how suppressed speech leads to isolation, with Davidson sharing an anecdote about a contractor desperate for open conversation. Kirk's work, they argued, had shown young people they were not alone, countering campus censorship. Mendenhall tied this to global trends, citing arrests in Australia and England for social media posts, contrasting it with America's free speech tradition.

Scrutinizing Nonprofits and Ideological FundingShifting to accountability, the interview delved into nonprofits (NGOs) potentially fostering divisive ideologies. Davidson linked this to Kirk's assassination, suggesting investigations into organizations that nurture "psychotic thought." Mendenhall pointed to Arabella Advisors as a prime example—a Washington, D.C.-based firm managing a network of left-leaning funds often criticized as a "dark money" hub.

He described it as a "spider web" of nonprofits, sometimes funded by taxpayer dollars through entities like USAID, promoting ideologies antithetical to American values, including speech suppression.

They critiqued tax-exempt status enabling such groups, noting how donors like the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation bypass taxes to fund agendas.

Mendenhall argued that partisan activities violate IRS rules for 501(c)(3) organizations, making them vulnerable to revocation. He referenced Zuckerberg's 2020 election funding, where over $400 million from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative flowed through nonprofits like the Center for Tech and Civic Life to support election administration amid COVID—funds that critics claim disproportionately boosted Democratic turnout.

Such interference, they said, undermines local election integrity.

Election Integrity: From Fraud to Reform

The discussion expanded to election malfeasance, with Mendenhall distinguishing voter fraud (individual acts, often prosecuted) from election fraud (systemic issues like machine manipulation and unobserved drop boxes). He advocated for hand-counted paper ballots to restore observability, criticizing centralized, computerized systems vulnerable to algorithms and AI.

Examples included Fulton County's refusal to seat GOP election board members, leading to daily fines, and ignored state board requests for materials.

Mendenhall lamented the lack of enforcement, noting post-2020 lawsuits often dismissed on standing grounds rather than merits. He called for legislative fixes to grant voters standing and decentralize processes.

On judiciary, Mendenhall defended independence despite frustrations with lenient sentences, arguing it's essential for checks like overturning vaccine mandates. He opposed mandatory minimums, favoring political accountability through elections and retention votes.

Whistleblowing and a Call to Action

Wrapping up, Mendenhall outlined NGOs' weaknesses: partisan bias and misuse of funds. He encouraged whistleblowers to file IRS Form 211 complaints, offering Freedom Counsel's network of over 250 attorneys for anonymous support.

Rewards could follow successful claims, and he criticized the IRS whistleblower office's responsiveness, hoping for reform under new leadership.

Davidson proposed a dedicated landing page on freedomcounsel.org for submissions. Advice for whistleblowers included gathering emails, budgets, and screenshots securely, using tools like ProtonMail or iPhone's Notes app.

A Path Forward Amid Grief

The interview concluded on a note of resilience, with Davidson thanking Mendenhall and affirming their commitment to carry on Kirk's work. In a time of division, their conversation underscored the need for courage, nonviolence, and legal accountability to preserve free speech and democratic integrity. As Mendenhall put it, "We are here on Earth to sacrifice for our children," a sentiment that resonates deeply in the wake of Kirk's tragic death. For those inspired to act, resources like Freedom Counsel offer a starting point in the ongoing fight against corruption and suppression.