Why couldn't doctors share medical opinions?

During the pandemic, Dr. Mary Talley Bowden‘s COVID patients needed help. When patients responded well to drugs that other doctors suggested, Dr. Bowden shared the news with the world. Then the Pharma lobby company BIO funded groups like Public Goods Projects and Shots Heard Round the World. These pharma-funded groups targeted Dr. Bowden and many others with medical license complaints.

In our #SHOTSGATE investigation, we learned how Dr. Bowden was targeted by these groups.

This is our first interview with Dr. Bowden. The interview took place long before she defeated the FDA for posting a terrible ‘You are not a horse’ anti-ivermectin tweet.

Originally recorded Jan 23, 2023.

Dr. Mary Bowden Files $25 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Houston Methodist Hospital

