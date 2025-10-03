Medical Freedom & The Constitution: Dr. Sheila Furey

On October 2, 2025, John Davidson of BrokenTruth.TV sat down with Dr. Sheila Furey, president of the Virginia Medical Freedom Alliance (VAMFA), for an in-depth discussion on the intersections of constitutional rights, medical autonomy, and ongoing threats to personal freedoms. The interview, which touched on topics from COVID-era mandates to gender ideology and vaccine-informed consent, served as a prelude to VAMFA’s upcoming summit. As the nation continues to grapple with the aftermath of public health policies and increasing governmental controls, Dr. Furey’s insights underscore the urgency of her organization’s second annual event, co-hosted with Feds for Freedom.

Interview Summary

The conversation began with Dr. Furey outlining the summit’s focus: “Medical Freedom in the Constitution,” emphasizing how the U.S. Constitution should safeguard individual rights against government overreach. She highlighted the “destruction of the Constitution” during the COVID-19 pandemic through lockdowns, church closures, and vaccine mandates, which she described as violations of bodily autonomy and informed consent. Dr. Furey expressed concerns about emerging threats like digital IDs, Real ID, and mechanisms for total government control, drawing parallels to developments in Europe and Canada.

Davidson and Dr. Furey discussed the “eye-opener” of the past five years, noting a growing public thirst for information on these issues. Dr. Furey stressed the importance of educating families to protect their children from ongoing medical mandates and vaccine injuries, which she argued lack true informed consent. She criticized the childhood vaccine schedule, urging parents to question doctors about side effects, ingredients, and testing—information often not provided.

The interview delved into vaccine injuries, with Dr. Furey sharing stories of parents awakening to the harms and seeking healing for their children. She celebrated grassroots victories, such as those by Feds for Freedom against federal mandates, while lamenting the lack of accountability for figures like Pfizer’s Albert Bourla. Dr. Furey attributed this to indoctrination in the medical community, guilt among doctors, and government protection of Big Pharma, which she said has “destroyed the health of this nation” for over a century.

A significant portion addressed gender dysphoria and trans ideology. As a child and adolescent psychiatrist, Dr. Furey traced its roots to the 1920s–1930s with figures like Dr. Magnus Hirschfeld and Dr. Harry Benjamin, linking it to Dr. Alfred Kinsey’s abusive “research” on children. She criticized changes in the DSM from “gender identity disorder” to “gender dysphoria,” which she sees as normalizing discomfort rather than addressing underlying issues like sexual abuse (affecting 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 6 boys before age 18) or cognitive disabilities. Dr. Furey advised parents to affirm their child’s God-given gender as a gift and explore discomfort from a child’s perspective, sharing an anecdote of a boy confusing friendship with gender change.

The discussion also touched on broader societal issues, including the sexualization of children in schools and media, homeschooling as a response, and the need for churches and citizens to stand against policies like abortion without parental consent or medical assistance in dying. Dr. Furey warned of political threats in Virginia’s upcoming gubernatorial election, particularly candidate Abigail Spanberger’s positions, urging action to prevent “absolute tyranny.”

Throughout, both emphasized networking and empowerment through events like the summit, where attendees can connect with experts, celebrate victories, and build resilience against future overreach. Dr. Furey described the movement as “miraculous,” fostering sharing among medical freedom groups nationwide.

About the Upcoming Event: Medical Freedom and The Constitution – Protecting Yourself From Government Overreach

Scheduled for October 10–11, 2025, at Patrick Henry College in Purcellville, Virginia, this two-day summit aims to empower attendees with constitutional knowledge to combat government encroachment on medical and personal freedoms. Co-hosted by VAMFA and Feds for Freedom, the event features a stellar lineup of speakers addressing topics like vaccine mandates, informed consent, HIPAA myths, organ harvesting, digital IDs, and constitutional challenges.

Key speakers include:

Alex Newman : Journalist and author on globalism and education.

Ivan Raiklin : Constitutional attorney and strategist.

Christine Dolan : Investigative journalist interviewing pilot Jim Zitlow on aviation mandates.

Steve Krahling : Whistleblower on vaccines and questions parents should ask doctors.

Twila Brase : Expert on HIPAA lies and Real ID.

Garret O’Boyle : FBI whistleblower on government overreach.

William Olson : Constitutional lawyer.

Dr. Irene Mavrakakis : On life, death, and hidden organ harvesting practices.

Dr. Sheila Furey : Child psychiatrist on medical freedom and gender issues.

Matt Strickland : Veteran and business owner challenging mandates.

Marcus Thornton and Jim Erdman : Co-founders of Feds for Freedom, sharing their historic legal victories.

Bernadette Pajer : Advocate on vaccine policy.

Rob Green: Military veteran on freedom issues.

The summit encourages reflection, networking, and Q&A, with speakers available both days. It’s designed for freedom-loving individuals, families, students, and professionals to forge connections, share wisdom, and learn alternative paths to compliance. Attendees are urged to bring resumes if interested in internships or collaborations with speakers from military, government, and medical fields.How to Buy TicketsTickets are available now through the VAMFA website at vamfa.org. Early bird pricing has ended, but standard rates are affordable:

Friday Ticket : $30

Saturday Ticket: $75

High school and college students attend free (thanks to a generous donation), but must register in advance and present a valid student ID at the door. To purchase:

Visit the event page on vamfa.org. Select your ticket type and quantity. Complete attendee information and proceed to checkout.

Seats are limited and expected to sell out, so act quickly. For questions, contact VAMFA via their website.This summit represents a critical opportunity to reclaim constitutional protections amid ongoing threats to medical freedom. As Dr. Furey noted in the interview, “This is our time and we can no longer sit on the sidelines.” Whether you’re a parent, student, or concerned citizen, attending could equip you to protect your family and community. For more on VAMFA’s mission, visit vamfa.org.