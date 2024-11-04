Is the Supreme Court staff illegally preventing cases from going to the court?

Note: If Substack offers a free month of my blog, please sign up for it and cancel after a month. Substack will cover the cost and it’ll help me create more content. Thanks!!

This is Gregory’s recent interaction with Elon Musk earlier this month.

GREGORY STENSTROM BIO

"Justice Secured Writ" Lead Petitioner Gregory Stenstrom ..

Share

Co-founder Patriot.Online. Corporate executive, data scientist, naval officer, technologist, and security expert. Gregory Stenstrom is Co-Founder of Patriot.Online, a digital privacy ecosystem and social media platform. He is a security and fraud expert, and coauthor of "The Parallel Election: A Blueprint for Deception" which documents the massive fraud in the 2020 presidential election. His November 2020 Gettysburg testimony before the Pennsylvania legislative committee investigating election fraud received over 20 million views worldwide. He and Leah Hoopes were codefendants with President Trump in a landmark defamation lawsuit in Philadelphia, PA, which they won in June of 2024, Pro Se (self-represented), using “truth is a complete defense” after 952 days of proceedings. Stenstrom and Hoopes also have the last remaining lawsuit in the courts from the 2020 election that has been stalled over 1,000 days since that election in Stenstrom and Hoopes v Secretary of the Commonwealth of PA, (876 CD2022, CommCt. PA), which will finally be heard in November 4th , 2024. Stenstrom is also known litigatively as a lead plaintiff in Stenstrom et al v Apple, (18-cv-00206) resulting in a $500 million dollar class action settlement. He has recovered over $2 billion dollars in stolen monies for both government and private industry, and exposed public corruption resulting in the incarceration and resignations of multiple public officials. Stenstrom is on the Editorial Board of the Intelligencer.Today. He is a recognized technology leader with a reputation in industry as a quiet professional, Christian, and formidable problem solver. As a US Naval Officer, he served in Commanding and Executive Officer roles in Special Warfare and Special Operations.





He holds a BS from the US Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD.

Download Gregory’s filing with the Supreme Court here.

Appendices For Justice Secured Extraordinary Writ Of Mandamus In Re Stenstrom 04oct2024 2.1MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Motion To Expedite Writ 14oct2024 Filed Bates 4.09MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Justice Secured Extraordinary Writ Of Mandamus In Re Stenstrom 04oct2024 Docketed 2.91MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Justice Secured Writ In Re Gregory Stenstrom Et Al 04oct2024 C 2.93MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Follow Gregory at the links below.

Patriot Online

The Parallel Election

Election Fraud Resources

Donations at Give Send Go.