TICKED OFF! Was Lyme Disease created by the US Government?

In the latest episode of Freedom Counsel on BrokenTruth.TV, hosts filmmaker John Davidson and attorney Warner Mendenhall dig into one of medicine’s most controversial enigmas: the potential weaponization of Lyme disease. Joined by Lyme disease experts and activists Lara Tillman and Laura Hovind, the discussion uncovers personal battles, scientific cover-ups, and chilling evidence pointing to U.S. government involvement in the origins of this debilitating illness.

Tillman and Hovind, both long-time sufferers and advocates, share harrowing personal journeys that began with mysterious tick bites and spiraled into decades of misdiagnosis, ineffective treatments, and institutional denial. Tillman recounts her early encounter in the 1990s near Plum Island—a site long rumored to be a hub for biological research—where she experienced vertigo, joint issues, and immune system havoc. Hovind reveals how her quest for answers for her daughter’s congenital Lyme led her down a “rabbit hole” of suppressed science, including the failed Lymerix vaccine and its links to autoimmune chaos. Together, they paint a picture of Lyme as “the great imitator,” mimicking conditions like cancer, Parkinson’s, and Alzheimer’s, while evading reliable detection due to flawed testing protocols.

The conversation ignites with a nod to Dr. Robert Malone’s recent revelations. In a tweet and detailed Substack post titled “Declassified Documents Link U.S. Bioweapons Program to Lyme Disease Outbreak,” Malone leverages AI-driven analysis of declassified government files to spotlight the military’s role. He highlights how the U.S. released over 282,800 radioactive ticks in Lyme, Connecticut, and suppressed research on co-infections for 40 years, fueling the epidemic that now afflicts hundreds of thousands annually. This “recasting in a new light,” as Davidson puts it, amplifies calls for accountability in an era where parallels to COVID-19 gaslighting and doctor suppression are impossible to ignore.

At the heart of the evidence lies a web of bioweapons research dating back to the Cold War. Declassified documents reveal experiments at Plum Island Animal Disease Center and Rocky Mountain Laboratories, where scientists like Willy Burgdorfer—credited with “discovering” the Lyme bacterium—force-fed ticks pathogenic mixtures to weaponize them. Burgdorfer’s lab notes, personal correspondence, and even a cryptic deathbed confession (”I wondered why somebody didn’t do something”) suggest deliberate engineering. The outbreak’s epicenter near these facilities, combined with suppressed co-infection studies and manipulated diagnostics, points to a man-made crisis designed to evade immune systems and profit Big Pharma through vaccines and tests—while leaving patients in limbo.

For a deeper dive into this history, check out Kris Newby's investigative masterpiece, Bitten: The Secret History of Lyme Disease and Biological Weapons. Newby's work, referenced throughout the interview, exposes the tick experiments and government denials that Malone's analysis builds upon.

As Mendenhall warns, this isn’t just history—it’s a blueprint for holding institutions accountable, from fraudulent testing to protecting innovative doctors. With echoes of Tuskegee and COVID, the panel calls for clinical diagnoses over rigged tests, extended treatments, and a reckoning at the CDC and FDA.

With echoes of Tuskegee and COVID, the panel calls for clinical diagnoses over rigged tests, extended treatments, and a reckoning at the CDC and FDA.