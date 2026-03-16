Embracing the Light with Brianna Ladapo

The latest episode of Freedom Counsel on BrokenTruth.TV features a deeply personal and eye-opening conversation with Brianna Ladapo—wife of Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, Harvard-educated author, holistic healer, and fierce advocate for children and family freedom.

What begins as an introduction to her journey alongside her husband quickly unfolds into something far more intimate: revelations about surviving trauma, breaking free from fear-based manipulation during the COVID era, and why she now dedicates her life to helping trafficked and deeply wounded children reclaim their light.

Brianna opens up about her own dark path—growing up in a spiritually divided fundamentalist home, suppressing her intuitive gifts, and narrowly escaping life-threatening situations—before finding profound healing through spiritual work she and her husband pursued together. That inner transformation, she explains, shielded them both from the widespread fear and groupthink that gripped so many during lockdowns and beyond.

The discussion doesn’t shy away from tough topics: predatory systems targeting kids in education, medicine, and entertainment; the role of unresolved trauma in making societies vulnerable to control; Florida’s battles over health freedom, mandates, chemtrails, and CPS overreach; and the quiet revolution of homeschooling that restored joy and curiosity to her own children’s lives.

She also shares glimpses into her clinic work—tackling chronic illness root causes with overlooked tools like high-dose melatonin and glutathione—and her optimism that today’s chaos is merely the painful death of an old, oppressive paradigm giving way to one built on community, truth, and love.

Brianna’s closing message is pure hope: “The best truly is yet to come. These are growing pains... We are entering the most beautiful and exciting time there’s ever been to be alive.”

Don’t miss this raw, inspiring interview. Tune in now on BrokenTruth.TV to hear Brianna Ladapo in her own words—then grab her book Emerging from Darkness: A Spiritual Memoir and Guide Back to the Light for the full story of one woman’s path from shadow to radiance. The conversation will leave you thinking, questioning, and perhaps ready to step into your own light.

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