Dundas Update: Shocking Judicial Oversight by Florida Court Ignores DNA Evidence in Child Abuse Case, Grants Abuser Custody

New Developments in Florida Courts Handling of Child Sexual Abuse Case

Forensic Evidence Unveiled

In a case that has now become a beacon for systemic issues within Florida's judicial system, Human Rights Attorney Leigh Dundas has brought to light a harrowing story of child sexual abuse, judicial oversight, and what many are calling a gross miscarriage of justice.

The case centers around a now 14-year-old girl who, at the tender age of four and a half, alleged she was sexually abused by her biological father, a policeman, and her paternal step-grandfather. The step-grandfather, already listed on the offender registry for prior sexual offenses against a teenage, wheelchair-bound patient, added a layer of credibility to the young girl's allegations.

Dundas details the forensic evidence in her video statement, saying, "When the cops went into that basement and turned their special lights on, they found not one or two, but six different stains suspicious for seminal fluid." The subsequent lab analysis was damning: "It was at least one hundred sixty septillion times more likely if it meaning the stain originated from the father than if it originated from an unrelated, unknown contributor. And it was at least 320 quadrillion times more likely if it originated from the grandfather than if it originated from any other unrelated, unknown contributor."

Judicial Oversight and Decisions

The arrest of the father uncovered further incriminating evidence on his electronic devices. Dundas notes, "Not one, but two different law enforcement officers subsequently testified under oath that they found pictures of, quote, naked pictures of both boys and girls that appeared to be possibly prepubescent. And also images of, quote, very young children involved in blank acts with adults and very young children appearing to be blanked and or in bondage."

Despite this overwhelming evidence, the state's decision not to prosecute has led to a cascade of judicial decisions that have stunned observers. The father, released without prosecution, moved for custody, and the courts responded in a manner that has been widely criticized.

Dundas describes the judicial handling with palpable frustration: "The judge in that particular case, in the Florida family courts, prevented the therapist on the case from talking about the abuse with the little girl, prevented the mother from talking about the therapy to the little girl or the abuse with the little girl. And he also ordered the therapist to not report to authorities when they inquired if they should."

The Child's Voice Silenced

In a particularly chilling moment of the transcript, Dundas recounts the child's own words in court: "And when the little girl who was now nine years old told the judge on the record that sometimes, quote, he, meaning dad, would make me take off my clothes and he would videotape me with his cell phone dancing, the judge actually sealed that transcript so it's likely that nobody ever heard about or saw those allegations or could thus follow up."

Legal and Financial Repercussions

The mother, in an attempt to protect her child, was met with punitive measures from the court: "The judge then held the mother in contempt of court and fined her $237,000 for what, you might ask? Well, for the audacity of having taken her child to see therapists and for having cooperated with an ongoing criminal investigation by another state's attorney general department."

Public and Legal Response

This case has not only highlighted the plight of the child but has also drawn significant attention to the judicial process in Florida. Posts on X have shown widespread disbelief and calls for action from higher authorities like Governor DeSantis.

Leigh Dundas has made all this information accessible on her website, leighdundas.com/fl-child-rape-case/, where she provides direct links to crime scene photos, lab reports, and state police documents. She urges public involvement, stating, "You can help the mother by funding her nearly $2 million worth of legal fees she's incurred over the last 10 years. I'm not taking a dime. I'm just helping this case get known."

A Call for Systemic Change

This case is a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities within the legal system when it comes to protecting children from abuse and ensuring due process. It challenges the community, legal professionals, and policymakers to reassess how these grave issues are handled, advocating for a system where justice is not just an ideal but a reality for every victim.

