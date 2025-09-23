Defending Public Sector Employee Rights - Gregory G. Yacoubian, Esq.

In a powerful interview on BrokenTruth.TV, host John Davidson and co-host Attorney Warner Mendenhall sat down with Attorney Gregory G. Yacoubian and his clients, former Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) employees Jeannine Bedard and Mike Parks. The discussion delved into the personal and legal ramifications of refusing the City of Los Angeles's COVID-19 vaccine mandates, highlighting issues of labor rights, due process, and the broader societal impacts of such policies. Bedard and Parks, both terminated for non-compliance, shared their stories of resilience, faith, and determination amid what they describe as illegal impositions by their employer.

Background on the Mandates and Legal Foundation

The controversy stems from a City of Los Angeles Ordinance enacted in August 2021 (No. 187134), which mandated COVID-19 vaccinations for city employees, including police officers and firefighters. The ordinance allowed for religious or medical exemptions, with exempted individuals required to undergo weekly testing while on duty and at the city's expense. However, shortly after—in late 2021—the city unilaterally imposed additional conditions without amending the ordinance. Employees were required to sign a "Notice" agreeing to pay for their own testing (approximately $561 per month) and conduct it off-duty, effectively as a new condition of employment.

Those who refused, like Bedard and Parks, were relieved of duty and faced disciplinary hearings leading to termination. Yacoubian argues this violated several provisions of the California Labor Code, which prohibits employers from requiring workers to pay for business expenses or perform unpaid work off-duty. Additionally, the summary discipline process bypassed due process requirements established in the landmark California case Skelly v. State Personnel Board (1975), which mandates minimum procedural safeguards for public employees facing termination.

Yacoubian, a seasoned litigator with over 21 years defending police officers and firefighters, brings unique expertise to the case. A retired LAPD lieutenant with more than 40 years in law enforcement, he remains a reserve officer and certified instructor with California's Peace Officers' Standards and Training (POST). He has also served as an adjunct professor at three law schools. In the interview, Yacoubian emphasized that his clients had served faithfully during the early pandemic—working under emergency conditions for 18 months—only to face these abrupt changes.

Jeannine Bedard's Case: A Push to the U.S. Supreme Court

Sergeant Jeannine Bedard, with 24 years at LAPD, described the intense pressure from superiors and colleagues to comply. Positioned in an office role, she questioned the necessity of the mandate, citing early evidence that the vaccines did not prevent transmission or infection. Bedard refused to sign the Notice, viewing it as an illegal alteration of her employment terms. Despite her clean record and coveted assignment, she was terminated after a Board of Rights hearing.

Her case has advanced to the U.S. Supreme Court via a Petition for Writ of Certiorari (Docket No. 24-1263), set for conference on September 29, 2025.[^1] The petition argues that California state courts' failure to rule on the Labor Code violations infringes on federal due process under the Fourteenth Amendment. Bedard highlighted her faith and family as key motivators, stating she aimed to set an example for her four daughters by standing against coercion. "If we don't stand up, who's going to?" she asked, reflecting on the broader erosion of trust during the pandemic.

In the interview, Bedard also noted the union's initial lawsuit against the city, which resulted in a July 2023 ruling halting testing fees (though settled without full reinstatement for terminated employees). She expressed frustration over inconsistent enforcement, with some officers evading mandates quietly while vocal resisters like herself faced swift repercussions.

Mike Parks' Case: Addressing Conflicts in California Law

Officer Mike Parks, from a law enforcement family (his father served 36 years with LAPD), echoed Bedard's experiences. Working in sexual assault investigations, Parks volunteered for high-risk duties early in the pandemic, even after contracting COVID-19 himself (which he described as mild). He submitted a religious exemption but refused the off-duty testing fees, leading to his relief from duty on Christmas Eve 2021 and eventual termination—just days before his first child's birth.

Parks' case is pending at the California Supreme Court via a Petition for Review (Docket No. S292889), filed recently and awaiting a start date as of September 9, 2025.[^2] It seeks to resolve a conflict between recent appellate decisions—Krug v. Board of Trustees and In re Acknowledgment Cases—regarding the application of Labor Code protections to public employees. Parks emphasized the city's blatant disregard for its own ordinance, calling the Notice a contract that illegally shifted costs. He also recounted retaliation against his wife, an LAPD sergeant, who faced suspension for not wearing a mask during his hearing while nine months pregnant.

Like Bedard, Parks credited his faith and family for his resolve, stating he would not change his decision despite financial hardships. He lamented the department's bias against those with religious convictions, noting how resisters were labeled as risks while others slipped under the radar.

Broader Themes: Political Pressure, Faith, and Societal Lessons

The interview touched on political pressures influencing outcomes, from judicial decisions to union settlements. Yacoubian described ideological drives among some city attorneys and internal pushes for compliance, warning that such precedents could backfire on public employers. Both clients and Yacoubian highlighted a perceived bias against faith-based objections, with evil forces at play in a city focused on "money and power."

Mendenhall and Davidson drew parallels to historical oppressions, referencing books like Live Not by Lies and emphasizing faith and family as anchors against tyranny. They praised the "unheralded" millions who resisted mandates, noting recent FDA discussions on DNA contamination in vaccines as vindication. Guests urged continued vigilance, with Yacoubian calling for a clearinghouse of factual resources to combat ongoing misinformation.

As Bedard's Supreme Court conference approaches and Parks' petition progresses, these cases could set precedents for employee rights nationwide. Bedard and Parks, now in new roles—Bedard in advocacy and Parks in law enforcement training—remain committed: "If you can't fight, we'll fight for you." Their stories underscore the human cost of mandates and the enduring power of principle.

[^1]: U.S. Supreme Court Docket Search: https://www.supremecourt.gov/docket/docket.aspx (confirmed as of September 22, 2025).

[^2]: California Supreme Court Docket Search:

https://appellatecases.courtinfo.ca.gov

(confirmed as of September 22, 2025).