Attorney Leigh Dundas Destroys OC Board of Supervisors Illegal RSV Mandate Meeting

A passionate defense of freedom

In a bold and confrontational speech, human rights attorney Leigh Dundas addresses an assembly, invoking a historical comparison to the tactics used by Joseph Goebbels and Adolf Hitler, who reportedly decided to use disease control measures like business closures and quarantines as a method to control populations during WWII. Dundas criticizes what she perceives as similar modern tactics being proposed to manage the spread of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which she notes has a very low mortality rate among children, specifically mentioning the death rate as four one millionths of a percent.

She argues that the current discussion and plans for managing RSV through lockdowns, masks, and quarantine are not only unnecessary due to the low threat level but also potentially unlawful. Dundas points out that the emergency measures previously allowed under executive orders related to COVID-19 do not legally apply to RSV under the government code's definition of an emergency, which involves significant disruption to public health and safety.

Dundas accuses the assembly of attempting to secure funding and control through fear, labeling it as "fraud" if they proceed with these measures. She vehemently opposes any new restrictions, asserting that they infringe on constitutional rights and American freedoms. Her speech ends with a strong declaration of resistance, stating that "We will never lock down again. This is the hill we die on," underscoring a firm stand for liberty and against what she sees as unwarranted governmental overreach.

