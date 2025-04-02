Tucker Interview Exposes Child Cancer Crisis and Dirty Tricks at the NIH

Tucker Carlson Interviews Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong: Rising Cancer Rates in Young People and the NIHGate-SHOTSGATE Intersection
In a gripping interview with Tucker Carlson, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, a renowned surgeon and biotech innovator, issued a stark warning about a dramatic rise in aggressive cancers among younger populations, including pancreatic, ov…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to BrokenTruth.TV to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.