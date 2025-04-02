Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of BrokenTruth.TV

Tucker Interview Exposes Child Cancer Crisis and Dirty Tricks at the NIH

Tucker Carlson Interviews Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong: Rising Cancer Rates in Young People and the NIHGate-SHOTSGATE Intersection
Apr 02, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

Tucker Carlson Interviews Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong: Rising Cancer Rates in Young People and the NIHGate-SHOTSGATE Intersection

In a gripping interview with Tucker Carlson, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, a renowned surgeon and biotech innovator, issued a stark warning about a dramatic rise in aggressive cancers among younger populations, including pancreatic, ov…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to BrokenTruth.TV to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

BrokenTruth.TV
Broken Truth
Exposing Fraud and Corruption in medicine and beyond. Creator of explosive documentary "Epidemic of Fraud".
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Dr. Peter McCullough "Hold strong, be bold, be relentless, and you go out and you stop the shot."
JFK Files on the Brink: Judyth Vary Baker Unveils Cancer Labs, Oswald’s Secrets, and a Hidden War on Life
These Recovered Ostriches Could Hold the Secret to Beating Bird Flu. Why is Canada Hell Bent on Killing them?
A Father’s Fight: Kenneth Skailand’s Decade-Long Battle Against Barnevernet
Unveiling the Shadows: James Files’ Explosive Revelations on the JFK Assassination
After $350 Billion in U.S. Aid, Trump and Vance Slam Zelensky’s ‘Disrespect’ in Explosive Oval Office Clash
TAKEN BY NORWAY: STATE SPONSORED HUMAN TRAFFICKING EXPOSED.