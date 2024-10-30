Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2

"Multiple Drug Early Treatment Works" Dr Ben Marble

Sometimes provacative, always entertaining, Dr. Ben Marble spoke at Health Summit Puerto Rico about his free online doctor service MyFreeDoctor.com and his experience treating patients during COVID.
Oct 30, 2024
2
Share
Transcript

Doctors and experts toured Puerto Rico with a message of hope and healing. Physician Dr. Ben Marble opened this special event in San Sebastián, Puerto Rico with his concerns with modern medicine and how they led him to create MyFreeDoctor.com, a donation-driven website that has helped thousands of Covid patients obtain vital healthcare during the pandemic.

Visit My Free Doctor

Visit My Free Doctor

broken truth is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

broken truth
BROKEN TRUTH Podcast
Exposing Fraud and Corruption in medicine and beyond. Creator of explosive documentary "Epidemic of Fraud".
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
"Who is paying for your silence?" Katie Hopkins Challenges Media Silence on Excess Deaths
"They know how to kill a journalist without murdering them." Lara Logan Senate Testimony
Jillian Michaels Uncovers Shocking Vaccine Testing Practices: Are Our Children Really Protected?
From the Frontlines: Nurse Exposes Alleged Medical Malpractice and Neglect During COVID-19 Crisis
Attorney Leigh Dundas Destroys OC Board of Supervisors Illegal RSV Mandate Meeting
Hall of Fame: EPIC Sam Dodson Revelations to the USFDA CBER Committee on The Hidden Dangers of mRNA Vaccines
Vaccine Safety Concerns: A Pediatrician's Stand
Pharma Wars: Dr. Robert Seik Reveals How Independent Pharmacies Fought Back Against Big Pharma's Grip