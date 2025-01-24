Jillian Michaels Exposes the Shady Tactics Behind the Anti-RFK Letter from "17,000 Doctors"

Exposé: The Dubious Letter from "17,000 Doctors" Against RFK Jr.'s Nomination

Los Angeles, CA - In a startling expose on X, fitness expert and health advocate Jillian Michaels has revealed the questionable foundation of a letter opposing Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s nomination, purportedly backed by 17,000 doctors. Organized by the Committee to Protect Healthcare, this document has come under intense scrutiny as Kennedy's confirmation hearings loom.

Michaels questioned the authenticity of the signatures on the letter, stating, "I'm already starting to notice more baloney in the zeitgeist." She demonstrated the lack of verification by signing the letter twice under fictitious names, "Dr. Fake and Dr. BS," and remarked, "See for yourself; anybody anywhere can sign this supposed letter repeatedly."

The letter, which accuses Kennedy of spreading vaccine misinformation, was supposed to have the backing of the medical community. However, Michaels' investigation suggests a manipulation of facts. "A letter that anybody can sign with zero credentials as many times as they want to, that is claiming to have over 17,000 signatures by medical professionals, which I've already shown you is clearly a lie," she said.

Now, I don't know about you, but that sounds shady as s#*t to me.

Jillian Michaels

Delving into the funding of the Committee to Protect Healthcare, Michaels uncovered ties to the Arabella Advisors network, known for its "dark money" operations. "They claim not to take money from pharma or insurance, etc., but they're funded by the Arabella network through different shell 501(c)(4) and (c)(3) companies who don't disclose who their donors are," she explained.

Hopewell Fund, one of the entities managed by Arabella Advisors, has board members such as Lee Bodner (board chair and president), Michael Slaby (board secretary and treasurer), Cheryl Contee, and Lori Chatman. This fund, according to Michaels, plays a role in this financial web. You can learn more about the Hopewell Fund at their official site.

Similarly, the Sixteen Thirty Fund, another Arabella-managed entity, has had significant influence in political advocacy. Past board members include Eric Kessler (former board chair), Michael Madnik, Wilbur Priester, Andrew Schulz, Monica Dixon, Cristobal Alex, and Nathaniel Chioke Williams. More about their activities can be found on their website.

Michaels criticized the use of donor-advised funds (DAFs) by these organizations, noting, "This network frequently uses donor-advised funds to funnel money into its projects. While legal, this practice allows donors to remain anonymous, further fueling concerns about transparency and accountability."

The practice of astroturfing, where campaigns are made to look grassroots but are backed by significant funds, was also a point of contention. "Arabella Managed Funds sponsor numerous advocacy campaigns and initiatives that often appear grassroots but are funded by the same network," Michaels pointed out.

This revelation by Michaels not only questions the credibility of the letter against RFK Jr. but also raises broader issues about the influence of undisclosed funding in shaping public policy. As Kennedy's confirmation hearings approach, the integrity of political advocacy is under the microscope.

Jillian Michaels concluded with a sharp critique: "Give me a freaking break. A letter that's supposed to represent the medical community but is so easily manipulated? It's not just about RFK Jr.; it's about how we're allowing politics to be played with our health and democracy."

This incident underscores the need for greater transparency and authenticity in political advocacy, ensuring that the voices influencing policy are genuine and not constructed for political manipulation.

Explore more of this organized effort to block RFK Jr by clicking this little sis map.

Demand Media Tell Your Stories

Crimes committed during the COVID-19 pandemic have not been properly reported. Click this button to submit audience feedback to all the major networks & studios demanding that the stories they omitted be told.

Add your name to the end of the email and send it. Thank you!

Demand Action from the Mainstream Media

Check out our documentary “Epidemic of Fraud”. Learn how the people who helped bring fentanyl to the market tried to convince the American people that a drug similar to tonic water was deadly. Watch now.