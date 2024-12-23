Hall of Fame: When Ted Nugent Broke the Internet

In an incredible interview on PBS’s “Off the Record”, Ted Nugent dropped a hilarious bomb on the host and panel of the show.
This was one of the funniest moments of the COVID experience. In hindsight, the entire panel and their opinions on J6 and the COVID-19 vaccine now appear to the fools Nugent made them out to be.
You can see the full interview here at the 21 minute mark.
