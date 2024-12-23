Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Hall of Fame: When Ted Nugent Broke the Internet

In an Oct 1, 2021 interview, Ted Nugent destroyed the internet with an incredible statement on the people who believed in the COVID-19 Vaccines.
Dec 23, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

In an incredible interview on PBS’s “Off the Record”, Ted Nugent dropped a hilarious bomb on the host and panel of the show.

This was one of the funniest moments of the COVID experience. In hindsight, the entire panel and their opinions on J6 and the COVID-19 vaccine now appear to the fools Nugent made them out to be.

You can see the full interview here at the 21 minute mark.

broken truth is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

broken truth
BROKEN TRUTH Podcast
Exposing Fraud and Corruption in medicine and beyond. Creator of explosive documentary "Epidemic of Fraud".
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Supreme Court's 'Gift' to Religious Freedom: Legal Experts Unpack Groff v. USPS and Its Impact on Vaccine Mandates
"Who is paying for your silence?" Katie Hopkins Challenges Media Silence on Excess Deaths
"They know how to kill a journalist without murdering them." Lara Logan Senate Testimony
Jillian Michaels Uncovers Shocking Vaccine Testing Practices: Are Our Children Really Protected?
From the Frontlines: Nurse Exposes Alleged Medical Malpractice and Neglect During COVID-19 Crisis
Attorney Leigh Dundas Destroys OC Board of Supervisors Illegal RSV Mandate Meeting
Hall of Fame: EPIC Sam Dodson Revelations to the USFDA CBER Committee on The Hidden Dangers of mRNA Vaccines