Dr. William Makis vs CANADA

In a new episode of BrokenTruth.TV aired on September 29, 2025, host John Davidson and co-host Attorney Warner Mendenhall welcomed Dr. William Makis, a Canadian physician whose courageous stand against medical establishment corruption has made him a global figure in the fight for medical freedom and patient rights. Dr. Makis, board-certified in nuclear medicine, radiology, and oncology, shared his harrowing personal story of persecution by Canadian health authorities, insights into systemic healthcare failures, and groundbreaking work on repurposed drugs for cancer treatment. The interview shed light on the dark underbelly of modern medicine, from vaccine mandates to “turbo cancers,” and the urgent need for reform.

A Physician’s Fight for Freedom of Speech

Dr. Makis, who earned his medical degree and specialized at McGill University, detailed how his career was derailed just before the COVID-19 pandemic. His innovative cancer program in Edmonton, Alberta, was allegedly sabotaged by Alberta Health Services (AHS), leading to a $13.5 million lawsuit for breach of contract and malfeasance. When he refused a settlement, his medical license was effectively held hostage by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA).

As the pandemic unfolded, Dr. Makis began speaking out against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and the vaccines themselves, which he described as “dangerous and flawed” based on data from early rollouts, such as in Israel. This dissent triggered a barrage of threats from the CPSA, including attempts to silence him through courts, declare him a vexatious litigant, and strip his Charter rights to freedom of expression. “They’ve tried to destroy me financially,” Dr. Makis recounted, noting frozen bank accounts, seized funds totaling $150,000, and even threats of imprisonment.

Despite these assaults, Dr. Makis has built a massive following, with nearly 600,000 on X (formerly Twitter), making him one of the most followed physicians globally. His supporters rallied, raising over $290,000 for his legal defense, allowing him to retain top freedom-fighting lawyers. Co-host Mendenhall drew parallels to U.S. cases, like a recent First Amendment win in Washington State for a physician’s free speech rights, emphasizing the need for ongoing support for dissenting doctors.

Corruption in Healthcare: Bureaucrats, Big Pharma, and Lost Accountability

The conversation delved into the structural issues plaguing healthcare systems in both Canada and the U.S. Dr. Makis highlighted how Canadian medical boards, operating as private corporations, interfere in doctor-patient relationships, prohibiting informed consent discussions about vaccine risks. “Doctors are not allowed to give informed consent anymore because of this one particular class of pharmaceutical products,” he stated, referring to COVID vaccines.

In Canada, bureaucrats and administrators act as intermediaries for Big Pharma’s influence, dictating practices through memos and multi-billion-dollar contracts. Alberta Health Services, with its $26 billion annual budget, exemplifies this lack of transparency and accountability. Dr. Makis criticized the absence of oversight, noting how provincial governments have abdicated responsibility, allowing ethical breaches like the persecution of doctors prescribing ivermectin or writing vaccine exemptions.

Mendenhall echoed these concerns, pointing to U.S. parallels: corporate ownership of healthcare, pharmacy benefit managers limiting drug formularies, and captured medical boards infiltrating with globalist agendas over decades. Both agreed that without accountability, ethical medicine is impossible. Dr. Makis lamented the destruction of lives, including his own inability to practice as an oncologist, forcing him to assist cancer patients only as a “health coach.”

Political Disappointments and the Need for Grassroots Action

Dr. Makis expressed deep disappointment in Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who campaigned on dissolving the CPSA but backtracked after election. Under her leadership, his persecution intensified, including a post-leadership review court application for his imprisonment. He speculated on behind-the-scenes deals with powerful pharmaceutical interests, citing scandals involving privatization and multi-million-dollar lawsuits.

The panel discussed similar U.S. dynamics, with slow progress under new administrations despite expanded discussions on vaccines and off-label drugs. “No one is coming to save us,” Mendenhall asserted. “It’s up to us as a people to make our voices heard.” Dr. Makis urged support for physicians like Drs. Peter McCullough, Mary Talley Bowden, and others facing similar boards, emphasizing the need for systemic rethinking of medical licensing.

Breakthrough Cancer Treatments with Repurposed Drugs

Shifting to his pioneering work, Dr. Makis explained his shift to repurposed drugs like ivermectin, fenbendazole, and mebendazole for cancer, inspired by suppressed research during the pandemic. His protocols, published in peer-reviewed papers, have shown remarkable results: a 75% response rate in stage 4 patients, with 25-30% experiencing dramatic tumor shrinkage, especially when combined with chemotherapy.

He shared stories of patients pulled from hospice or offered euthanasia who became cancer-free, including a stage 4 pancreatic cancer case. These drugs, cheap and off-patent, threaten the $200 billion cancer industry dominated by players like Pfizer and AstraZeneca. Dr. Makis criticized oncology’s profit-driven model, where patients are seen as “a $500,000 to $1 million savings account” for pharma, exhausted on expensive treatments before being abandoned.

Addressing critics who dismiss his successes as “anecdotal,” he countered: “I have over a thousand anecdotes. At what point does it become evidence?” He pointed to Johns Hopkins’ patent on mebendazole for glioblastoma and ongoing clinical trials, questioning why major centers like MD Anderson aren’t investigating these further.

Turbo Cancers, Vaccine Links, and DNA Contamination

A chilling segment covered “turbo cancers”—aggressive, treatment-resistant cancers linked to COVID vaccines. Dr. Makis cited mechanisms like IgG4 immune shifts that tolerate cancer cells, supported by emerging peer-reviewed studies from Italy and elsewhere. These cancers defy conventional prognoses, with patients dying months after being told they had years.

He warned of DNA contamination in vaccines, including SV40 promoters (from simian virus 40, historically linked to tumors), hidden from regulators. Process changes in manufacturing amplified risks, potentially facilitating genomic integration. “The technology itself is not fit for human use,” he concluded, calling for fraud investigations to vitiate pharma’s legal protections and pursue criminal accountability.

Mendenhall referenced ongoing fraud cases, like whistleblower Brooke Jackson’s suit against Pfizer, urging the new U.S. administration to reverse dismissals. Both stressed proving fraud to seize assets and bankrupt culpable companies.

A Call to Action

This interview underscores the urgent battle for medical integrity amid corruption and censorship. Dr. Makis’s resilience inspires, but as he noted, change requires collective action. For more, visit Dr. Makis’s Substack at drwilliammakismd.substack.com, follow him on X @MakisMD, or watch the full episode on BrokenTruth.TV. BrokenTruth.TV continues to platform voices like Dr. Makis, fostering the discussions needed to reclaim healthcare from vested interests.