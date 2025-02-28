After $350 Billion in U.S. Aid, Trump and Vance Slam Zelensky’s ‘Disrespect’ in Explosive Oval Office Clash

On February 28, 2025, a tense Oval Office meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky exposed stark divisions over the Russia-Ukraine war. Intended as a discussion on diplomacy and a potential minerals deal, the encounter quickly escalated into a heated exchange, with Trump and Vance accusing Zelensky of ingratitude and disrespect, while Zelensky defended Ukraine’s stance and challenged the effectiveness of past diplomatic efforts with Russia. The transcript of the meeting reveals a raw, unfiltered confrontation that underscores the challenges facing U.S.-Ukraine relations.

A Rocky Start: Hatred and Diplomacy

President Trump opened the meeting by addressing the animosity between Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying, “You see the hatred he’s got for Putin. It’s very tough for me to make a deal with that kind of hate.” He acknowledged the complexity, noting, “He’s got tremendous hatred. And I understand that. But I can tell you the other side isn’t exactly in love with him either.” Positioning himself as a mediator, Trump stated, “I’m aligned with the world. I want to get the thing set. I’m aligned with Europe. I want to see if we can get this thing done.” However, he hinted at frustration, adding, “You want me to be tough? I could be tougher than any human being you’ve ever seen. I’d be so tough. But you’re never going to get a deal that way.”

Vice President Vance then framed Trump’s approach as a contrast to past U.S. policy, criticizing former President Joe Biden: “For four years in the United States of America, we had a president who stood up at press conferences and talked tough about Vladimir Putin, and then Putin invaded Ukraine and destroyed a significant chunk of the country.” Vance advocated for a pragmatic shift, saying, “The path to peace and the path to prosperity is maybe engaging in diplomacy. That’s what President Trump is doing.”

Why don’t you wear a suit?

Zelensky’s Retort: A Decade of Betrayal

Ukrainian President Zelensky countered with a historical perspective, detailing Russia’s aggression since 2014. “So he occupied our parts, big parts of Ukraine, parts of East and Crimea. So he occupied it in 2014,” he said, emphasizing that this occurred across multiple U.S. administrations: “Those time was Obama, then President Obama, then President Trump, then President Biden, now President Trump.” He expressed hope, saying, “Now President Trump will stop him,” but quickly pivoted to frustration: “During 2014 until 2022, the situation was the same. People have been dying on the contact line. Nobody stopped him.”

Zelensky recounted his own diplomatic efforts, stating, “In 2019, I signed with him the deal. I signed with him, Macron, and Merkel. We signed ceasefire.” He recalled assurances from world leaders: “All of them told me that he will never go.” Yet, he said, “After that, he broke his fire. He killed our people and he didn’t exchange prisoners.” Turning to Vance, Zelensky challenged, “What kind of diplomacy, J.D., you are speaking about?”

Extended version of press event. Source: Foxnews

Accusations Fly: Disrespect and Gratitude

The tone shifted sharply as Vance accused Zelensky of impropriety. “I think it’s disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office and try to litigate this in front of the American media,” he said, pointing to Ukraine’s struggles: “Right now, you guys are going around and forcing conscripts to the front lines because you have manpower problems. You should be thanking the President for trying to bring it into this conflict.” Zelensky fired back, questioning Vance’s credibility: “Have you ever been to Ukraine that you say what problems we have?” Vance responded, “I have actually watched and seen the stories,” accusing Zelensky of orchestrating “propaganda tours.”

Trump then unleashed a barrage of criticism, demanding appreciation for U.S. support. “Have you said thank you once?” he asked, referencing Zelensky’s October visit to Pennsylvania to campaign for Trump’s political opponents. “You went to Pennsylvania and campaigned for the opposition in October, all for some words of appreciation for the United States of America and the president who’s trying to save your country.” Trump underscored U.S. aid, saying, “We gave you, through this stupid president, $350 billion. We gave you military equipment,” and boasted, “Obama gave you sheets and I gave you javelins. I gave you the javelins to take out all those tanks.”

The exchange grew increasingly combative. “You don’t have the cards right now. With us, you start having cards,” Trump insisted, adding, “You’re gambling with World War III.” When Zelensky tried to respond, Trump cut him off: “No, no. You’ve done a lot of talking. Your country is in big trouble.”

Ceasefire Debate: Guarantees vs. pragmatism

The core disagreement centered on peace terms. Zelensky stressed the need for security assurances, saying, “Of course we want to stop the war. But I said to you. I want a ceasefire with guarantees.” Trump dismissed this, arguing, “If you could get a ceasefire right now, I’d tell you you’d take it so the bullets stop flying and your men stop getting killed.” He blamed past failures on others: “That was with a guy named Biden who was not a smart person. That was with Obama who gave you sheets and I gave you javelins.”

Zelensky pushed back, noting, “We’ve been alone,” prompting Trump to retort, “You haven’t been alone.” When Zelensky raised the risk of Russia breaking a ceasefire—“What if Russia breaks this fire?”—Trump brushed it aside, focusing instead on Ukraine’s dire straits: “You’re buried there. Your people are dying. You’re running low on soldiers.”

A Bitter Conclusion

The meeting ended without resolution, with Trump later posting on Truth Social that Zelensky was “not ready for peace” and had “disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office.” No minerals deal was signed, and the public airing of grievances left U.S.-Ukraine relations strained. Zelensky’s insistence on guarantees clashed with Trump and Vance’s push for a swift ceasefire, revealing a divide that may shape America’s role in the conflict—and the war’s trajectory—moving forward. As Trump noted, “I think it’s good for the American people to see what’s going on,” but the spectacle offered more questions than answers about the path to peace.

