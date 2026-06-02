Dr. Sabine Hazan - Targeted for a Hypothesis

In a compelling new episode of Freedom Counsel on BrokenTruth.TV, host John Davidson sits down with renowned gastroenterologist and microbiome expert Dr. Sabine Hazan. The conversation dives deep into the critical role of the gut microbiome in health, immunity, and the ongoing debates surrounding COVID-19 treatments and vaccines.

Dr. Hazan, founder and CEO of ProgenaBiome, a genetic sequencing research laboratory in Ventura, California, brings decades of experience as a clinician and investigator. A 1992 graduate of Dalhousie University, she has led numerous clinical trials and pioneered research linking gut bacteria—particularly Bifidobacterium—to disease outcomes, including COVID-19 severity.

During the interview, Dr. Hazan shares insights from her groundbreaking work, which was among the first to detect SARS-CoV-2 in fecal samples via whole genome sequencing. Her research highlights how disruptions in the gut microbiome may influence susceptibility to infection and overall immune response. She discusses observations of microbiome changes following COVID-19 infection and interventions, emphasizing the potential importance of maintaining beneficial bacteria for health resilience.

The episode explores challenges in scientific research during the pandemic, including difficulties in publishing findings that diverged from dominant narratives, as well as the promise of microbiome-focused approaches to understanding and addressing complex health issues.

Watch Dr Sabine Hazan in this clip from “Epidemic of Fraud”.



A Timely Conversation Ahead of Senate Testimony

This Freedom Counsel interview is particularly significant as Dr. Sabine Hazan is scheduled to testify tomorrow, June 3, 2026, before the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. The hearing, titled “Plausible Mechanisms of COVID-19 Injections Causing Cancer and Attacks on Scientific Publications,” will examine potential links between COVID-19 vaccines and cancer mechanisms, alongside issues of scientific censorship and publication interference.

Dr. Hazan will appear on Panel I alongside other experts, contributing her microbiome expertise to discussions on these critical public health questions. Her testimony is expected to shed light on research findings, potential biological pathways, and the importance of open scientific inquiry.

Why This Matters

Freedom Counsel continues BrokenTruth.TV’s commitment to hosting honest conversations on topics often sidelined in mainstream discourse. John Davidson’s interview with Dr. Hazan provides viewers with expert perspectives on gut health, immunity, and the need for transparent science—especially relevant as Congress examines long-term impacts of pandemic policies.

Watch the full interview on BrokenTruth.TV to hear Dr. Hazan’s full discussion. With her Senate appearance tomorrow, this episode offers essential context for understanding the stakes in ongoing investigations into COVID-19 science and policy.