FREE KENLEE UPDATE: DCF has brought Kenlee back to her hometown.

Good news! After two years of shocking behavior by the state of Florida, South Santa Rosa News reports that Kenlee Zuraff has been relocated back to her hometown, where her mother Joy lives.

We teased this update on April 23rd during a visit to the latest court hearing in Milton, Florida, but now that it’s public knowledge, we are able to report it.

The Kenlee case received national attention when 3 now-removed DCF workers were caught on camera smirking and grinning during the abduction of Kenlee from her mother Joy under armed police oversight. Joy had concerns with a black-box warning drug that doctors wanted her daughter to take, resulting in the taking of the child before many of us got involved and raised attention to the family’s plight. The situation had become so twisted that, as of February, the state was attempting to terminate Joy’s parental rights and put Kenlee up for adoption.

OANN allowed me to share Joy and Kenlee’s story in February.

The case highlighted other significant cases with Florida’s DCF. We recently interviewed Tasha Patterson in her fight against medical kidnapping by the state after a hospital failed to diagnose a child with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome which caused bone fractures.

This case led to “Patterson’s Law”, allowing families to obtain additional medical review before DCF forcibly removes children from their parents. The bill is currently waiting on Governor Ron Desantis’s signature.

Human Rights attorney Leigh Dundas also brought to light another case involving child abuse in Florida.

We recently proposed Kenlee’s Law, encouraging reform in Florida’s DCF and a way to protect families from government overreach. Notably, the law would require recordings for all DCF interactions, transparency about state medical abductions, and remove qualified immunity for judges and government workers who commit fraud upon the court.

Learn about Kenlee's Law

We have been told the issues with Florida DCF have caused concern in the DeSantis administration and how it could affect his 2028 presidential aspirations.

While Kenlee has not been returned to her family, we applaud the state for making progress towards reunification.

Sign the petition to support Kenlee’s law today.

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