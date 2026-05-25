Major Thomas Haviland Discusses White Fibrous Clots on Broken Truth’s “Freedom Counsel”

In a recent episode of Broken Truth’s Freedom Counsel, host John Davidson interviewed Major Thomas Haviland, a data analyst and retired military officer known for his research on unusual white fibrous clots observed by embalmers and some medical professionals since 2021.

Haviland has conducted multiple surveys on the topic and collaborated with scientists to investigate the composition and possible causes of these clots.

Origins of the Research

The discussion referenced the 2022 documentary Died Suddenly, in which several embalmers reported finding unusual white, fibrous structures in the veins and arteries of deceased individuals, beginning around mid-2021. Haviland contacted the Ohio Embalmers Association shortly after viewing the film. The association’s president, Woody Wilson, confirmed observing similar clots, which led Haviland to launch formal surveys.

These surveys expanded from the United States to several other countries, including Canada, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. According to Haviland’s 2024 survey results, 83% of the 301 embalmers who responded (250 individuals) reported seeing the white fibrous clots, with an average occurrence in approximately 27% of the bodies they handled.

Scientific Analysis and Proposed Mechanism

Haviland is working with a team that includes retired polymer chemist Greg Harrison in Australia and neuroscientist Dr. Kevin McCarron in Japan. Their analysis suggests the clots may involve an interaction between the body’s fibrinogen (a natural clotting protein), the spike protein associated with COVID-19 vaccines, and the phospholipid nanoparticles used in mRNA vaccines.

Testing conducted on clot samples has included:

Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS), which showed low levels of iron, potassium, and magnesium compared to typical blood clots, but elevated levels of phosphorus, sulfur, and occasionally tin.

High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), which indicated unusual ratios of fibrinogen chains (approximately 9:4:1 for beta, gamma, and alpha chains, versus the normal 1:1:1 ratio).

Haviland noted that these findings differ from standard fibrin clots and drew a comparison to “white clot syndrome” observed decades ago in connection with certain heparin formulations.

Reports from Living Patients

Haviland also described contact with Dr. Basharat, a cardiologist and endovascular specialist in Jacksonville, Florida. According to Haviland, Dr. Basharat reported removing similar white fibrous clots from living patients in his catheterization lab over a period of several years. Communication with the physician later ended after he cited instructions from hospital administration to cease discussion of the matter.

Update from Tennessee

In June 2025, Haviland spoke at the Tennessee Funeral Directors Association annual convention at the invitation of then-president Taylor Moore. During the presentation, 18 out of 28 embalmers indicated by show of hands that they had observed the white fibrous clots in the first half of 2025. A survey conducted at the event reported the clots appearing in roughly 17% of cases, along with instances of microclotting in smaller blood vessels.

Haviland suggested that such microclots could potentially contribute to symptoms such as reduced oxygen exchange and related health issues, though he emphasized this as part of ongoing discussion.

Response from Health Authorities

Haviland stated that his outreach to the FDA and CDC over the past three years has not produced substantive responses. He also noted that many embalmers and medical professionals have been reluctant to discuss the phenomenon publicly.

Additional Resources

For more information on Haviland’s surveys and related research, he directed viewers to the Clotastrophe Substack, managed by Laura Kasner.

The full interview is available on the Broken Truth YouTube channel and Rumble. The topic remains a subject of continued investigation and debate within parts of the medical and research communities.