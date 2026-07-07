"Urban Legends" A New Book Exposing Covid Cover-Ups

In a powerful new interview, investigative journalist Christine Dolan sits down with WorldTribune.com founder Robert Morton and John Davidson to discuss her latest book, Urban Legends. The conversation pulls no punches as Dolan reveals how a dismissive remark from a coronavirus researcher in June 2021 — that reports of vaccine injuries were merely “urban legends” — sparked a deeper investigation into what she describes as one of the largest frauds and cover-ups in modern history.

Dolan, an award-winning former CNN journalist who has spent decades exposing human trafficking, explains that Urban Legends is the third installment in a trilogy examining different forms of trafficking. Her first book, Shattered Innocence, chronicled her early work on human trafficking. The second, In the Name of God, detailed scandals within the Catholic Church. This latest work frames the COVID-19 response as “medical trafficking” — a system built on coercion, fraud, lies, and profit that treated people as test subjects.

From Dismissal to Documentation

The book’s origin traces directly to Dolan’s ongoing conversations with Dennis Carroll, a key figure in global coronavirus research and what she calls the “Coronavirus Hunters Club.” When she pressed him in June 2021 about vaccine injuries she had been documenting since early that year — many from healthcare professionals including nurses, doctors, and surgeons — Carroll reportedly brushed them off, citing treatment options for issues like blood clots and calling the reports “urban legends.”

Dolan’s response was immediate and forceful. She had already produced a short film on vaccine-injured individuals and decided the stories needed to be told on camera. Urban Legends captures those testimonies alongside an examination of the official narrative that the vaccines were “safe and effective,” stopped transmission, and prevented disease — claims she says were later walked back.

The book also includes sections on religious and medical exemptions, the suppression of alternative treatments like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, the promotion of remdesivir despite conflicting global data, and even a contributor section on what Dolan calls transgender pseudoscience. Throughout, she names names and traces the money, arguing that the entire coronavirus research enterprise operates as a profitable business model rather than pure science.

A Long-Planned “Business Model”

Dolan places Operation Warp Speed within a much longer history, tracing ideas for rapid vaccine development and pandemic preparedness back more than 20 years — including discussions during the George W. Bush administration and earlier proposals for something akin to a “Manhattan Project 2” for emerging pathogens. She details how figures like Bob Kadlec and Peter Marks helped shape the acceleration model that bypassed traditional clinical trial phases.

The book explores the network of unregulated high-containment labs worldwide (with the U.S. holding a significant share), partnerships involving China through projects like PREDICT and its successors, and the involvement of major players beyond pharma — including agriculture, mining, and foundations. Dolan argues the goal was never solely public health but the creation of a repeatable system where “vax is the answer” for any new pathogen.

Media Complicity and the Propaganda Machine

A dedicated chapter examines the role of legacy media. Dolan, who once worked inside that system, describes how outlets became “very lazy,” unwilling to challenge the dominant narrative or powerful institutions. She contrasts this with earlier periods when media aggressively covered government-backed medical abuses, such as the Tuskegee syphilis experiments and related programs in Guatemala.

She also addresses the massive COVID Community Corps messaging campaign and questions how juries could overcome years of coordinated propaganda. Recent developments, including preemptive pardons, congressional subpoenas, and whistleblower testimony (such as from Jim Erdman), are woven into the narrative as evidence that accountability remains elusive.

Calls for Truth and Prosecution

Dolan is unequivocal: the neurological and vascular injuries from the vaccines have not been officially acknowledged, the cover-up continues, and people need to be held accountable through prosecutions for fraud. She notes that while Fauci received a preemptive pardon covering 2014–2024, many others were involved, and the underlying business model persists — evidenced by recent discussions of cancer vaccines using similar accelerated approaches.

She emphasizes that this is not a partisan story but one of institutional failure in Washington that put lives at risk globally. The laboratories handling dangerous pathogens remain largely unregulated, and the same players who benefited from the COVID response are positioned for the next crisis.

Why This Book Matters Now

Urban Legends arrives at a critical moment. As Dolan warns, the system that produced Operation Warp Speed has not been dismantled. Without serious examination and accountability, she believes the same model will be deployed again for future pathogens.

The interview, conducted by John Davidson and Robert Morton, offers a candid, wide-ranging discussion that goes far beyond typical vaccine debates. It connects the dots between scientific claims, financial incentives, media failures, intelligence community involvement, and the human cost — all while Dolan remains characteristically irreverent and direct.

Urban Legends by Christine Dolan is available now at ChristineDolan.com. Pre-sales and distribution through Simon & Schuster are underway, with broader bookstore availability expected later this year.

This is not a story the public can afford to ignore. As Dolan makes clear, the people who lived through the injuries, the exemptions battles, and the suppressed treatments deserve to have their stories heard — and the architects of the system deserve scrutiny. Urban Legends delivers both.

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