Dr. Kimberly Biss speaks with Freedom Counsel

In a candid Freedom Counsel interview on BrokenTruth.TV, host John Davidson sits down with Florida OB-GYN Dr. Kimberly Biss to discuss her frontline observations in obstetrics and gynecology, her concerns over post-COVID trends in pregnancy outcomes, and her ongoing efforts to pursue independent research despite significant hurdles. Dr. Biss, a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist practicing in St. Petersburg, Florida, with over 30 years of experience and former leadership roles including Chief of Staff at Bayfront Health, has become a prominent voice highlighting potential shifts in miscarriage rates, menstrual irregularities, and fertility issues following widespread COVID-19 vaccination campaigns. Her clinical data from her practice has drawn national attention, including testimony before Congress, as she reports observing notable increases in adverse outcomes that she believes warrant deeper, unbiased investigation. The conversation turns to the challenges of advancing such inquiries. Toward the end of the interview, Dr. Biss addresses the difficulty of securing funding and implementation for studies that question prevailing narratives:

“So I’m in a research group. You know, it’s a 501c3 and we have two projects, pilot projects that we’re trying to get funding for. It’s just impossible because it’s going to go against the narrative of safe and effective.”

This frustration echoes broader concerns in the medical community about institutional resistance to research that might challenge established public health positions, particularly around pregnancy and vaccination. Dr. Biss emphasizes that the barriers are not technical—”I don’t think so. It’s just getting it funded and then utilized”—but rather systemic and ideological. Her work aligns with a growing push for greater transparency and patient-centered data in women’s reproductive health. As a Senior Fellow with the Independent Medical Alliance and recently appointed to the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Dr. Biss brings extensive clinical experience to national discussions on vaccine policy.

Freedom Counsel Context

Freedom Counsel, in partnership with BrokenTruth.TV, focuses on defending medical freedom, parental rights, and informed consent. This interview exemplifies their mission: amplifying voices of practicing physicians who prioritize patient safety and evidence over consensus. Dr. Biss’s insights come from hands-on care involving thousands of pregnancies, providing a grounded perspective amid polarized debates.

Looking Ahead

As Dr. Biss and her research collaborators seek support for their pilot projects, the interview serves as a call to action for donors, policymakers, and fellow clinicians committed to rigorous science without predetermined outcomes. John Davidson closes warmly: “Well, Dr. Kim Biss, thank you so much. It’s been a pleasure making friends with you, and I can’t wait to hang out with you again.” To which Dr. Biss replies, “Yeah, it’s been awesome.”

Watch the full Freedom Counsel interview on BrokenTruth.TV for deeper insights into Dr. Biss’s data on miscarriages, infertility trends, hormonal disruptions, and her vision for better protecting women’s health in an era of rapid medical innovation. This discussion underscores the need for open scientific dialogue—especially on topics as vital as pregnancy and early life. Freedom Counsel and BrokenTruth.TV remain dedicated to hosting these critical conversations.