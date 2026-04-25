By Staff Writer Who Still Trusts NBC

In what can only be described as a reckless threat to public health, former CNN journalist John Davidson sat down with notorious anti-vaccine activist and part-time horse doctor Dr. Mary Bowden on the latest episode of Broken Truth.

What was supposed to be a serious interview quickly turned into an embarrassing display of Bowden dodging basic facts, refusing to apologize for her crimes against consensus, and somehow still sounding reasonable. Sources close to reality are concerned.

From the moment Davidson opened with the hard-hitting discussion about whether she starts every patient visit with a rectal exam, it was clear this would be no ordinary podcast. Bowden, clearly rattled, tried to clarify that she is in fact an otolaryngologist — a claim this program has not independently verified.

“If the vaccines were dangerous, CNN would have told us”

Davidson repeatedly pressed the Houston ear doctor on why she won’t just trust the real experts: Dr. Bill Gates, Dr. Peter Hotez, and Dr. (Esq.) Dorit Reiss. Bowden’s refusal to accept Bill Gates’ medical degree was particularly alarming.

At one point, the host heroically offered her oats. She asked for beef jerky. Typical.

Bowden also continued her bizarre conspiracy theory that a $26,000 judgment against her by the $13 billion “nonprofit” Houston Methodist Hospital somehow doesn’t count as losing. She further claimed — without evidence — that her medical license was never actually revoked. This reporter remains skeptical.

“Next question.”

When asked to define what a vaccine is, Davidson wisely pivoted. When confronted with the ironclad retracted LancetSurgisphere study that proved hydroxychloroquine was killing MAGA patients, Bowden muttered something about Harvard doctors getting in trouble. Classic deflection.

The low point came when Davidson courageously raised the OnlyFans pharmacist who bravely sounded the alarm early in the pandemic. Instead of taking career advice like a professional, Bowden declined. Some people just can’t be helped.

Final Verdict from People Who Matter

Dr. Bowden ended the interview by encouraging viewers to buy her book — which, according to our fact-checkers, does not come with crayons (yet). Davidson closed by congratulating her on her grift and reminding everyone he is definitely not thirst trap Mikki Willis.

Click here to know which book not to buy on amazon using this Amazon Associates link.

This program is deeply concerned that impressionable viewers might walk away thinking early treatment, informed consent, and mocking corporate media are acceptable. We urge you to watch the full episode immediately so you can help us ratio it in the comments.

BrokenTruth.TV: Still platforming dangerous questions in 2026. Think of the children.