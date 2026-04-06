ACIP Betrayal: CHD Attorney Exposes Judge’s Shock Ruling on Children’s Vaccines

In a must-listen Freedom Council interview on BrokenTruth.TV, Children’s Health Defense General Counsel Kim Mack Rosenberg joins host John Davidson to break down the high-stakes legal fights reshaping America’s childhood immunization policies.

The conversation centers on two major cases making national headlines. One features Children’s Health Defense and affected families suing the American Academy of Pediatrics under RICO statutes, alleging coordinated efforts that prioritize profits over children’s health. The second involves the AAP and allied groups challenging HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and recent ACIP reforms in federal court in Washington, D.C. CHD sought to intervene to ensure the real-world impacts on injured children and grieving families were heard.

Judge Brian Murphy’s recent preliminary injunction in Massachusetts has drawn intense scrutiny. It paused key changes to the ACIP process and vaccine recommendations, prompting appeals now heading to the First Circuit. Rosenberg details the credentials of the new ACIP members—including toxicologists, biostatisticians, and experts challenging the status quo—and contrasts them with past committees plagued by pharmaceutical conflicts of interest. She highlights how previous panels often approved additions to the schedule with minimal safety data on the cumulative effects.

The discussion dives deep into the broader crisis: America’s children face record chronic illness rates despite the highest healthcare spending. Rosenberg addresses the “customers for life” model she sees in pharmaceutical influence, the erosion of informed consent, and why families who lost children to alleged vaccine injuries deserve their day in court. She also touches on parallel free speech battles, including Supreme Court cases involving doctors’ rights to discuss treatment options.

Key moments include:

Why one federal judge’s ruling has effectively halted major federal health policy shifts.

The human cost behind the headlines—stories of families facing sudden infant deaths and ongoing investigations after following the schedule.

The shocking financial incentives revealed in physician declarations opposing schedule changes.

Optimism for appeals and the long-term fight to restore evidence-based, transparent decision-making at ACIP.

Rosenberg emphasizes that these cases go far beyond procedure: they concern whether science, safety testing of the full schedule, and parental rights will finally take precedence over entrenched interests.

Tune in to the full podcast episode on BrokenTruth.TV for the unfiltered conversation. As battles over vaccines, medical freedom, and government oversight intensify, this interview provides essential context on what’s at stake for American families.