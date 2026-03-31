28 Months Later: FDA Still Hasn't Revealed Rick Bright and Janet Woodcock's Communications

In my award-winning documentary Epidemic of Fraud (2025 refresh), the evidence is unmistakable: FDA’s Janet Woodcock and BARDA’s Rick Bright worked together in March 2020 to sabotage early access to hydroxychloroquine (HCQ). They deliberately restricted the drug’s Emergency Use Authorization to hospitalized patients only — guaranteeing it would not be used early, when it could have saved lives.

Here is the exact segment from the film that lays it out (full transcript featured below):

Rep. Buddy Carter: “So was it because the president was encouraged by the use of this drug that you became discouraged by?”

Rick Bright: “Nothing to do with politics, sir.” …

Narrator: “The idea to deny early treatment came from the FDA.”

…

“Rick Bright’s complaint continues: Implementing the EUA was a compromised position to rein in HHS leadership’s initial campaign to make the drug available to the public outside of a hospital setting…”

That phone call between Woodcock and Bright on March 24, 2020, is the smoking gun. Bright’s own sworn whistleblower complaint and congressional testimony confirm Woodcock pushed the restrictive EUA to block outpatient use. The film also notes Woodcock’s deep ties to the opioid crisis (she oversaw approvals of OxyContin and fentanyl) and her editorial role at the New England Journal of Medicine when it published the fraudulent Surgisphere study that torpedoed HCQ.

To let the full internal record speak — or to give Woodcock and Bright the chance to provide “context” — I filed a simple FOIA on November 2, 2023 (Control # 2023-9711):

All communications between Janet Woodcock (Janet.Woodcock@fda.hhs.gov) and Rick Bright at BARDA.

The FDA immediately acknowledged it as a “complex track” request. On the recorded call with FOIA Branch Chief Guruprasad Udapi, he told me straight: there were 1,100 requests ahead in the queue and I should expect “at least 24 months” before processing. No expedited treatment, even with public interest and congressional documents already public. We agreed to keep the request alive.

Full Phone Call Transcript with Guruprasad Udapi (November 2023) — Featured Here for the Record

[Full verbatim transcript embedded — the same call where Udapi confirms the 24-month minimum and states “all requests are treated the same.” Udapi also acknowledges that I wished to keep this request active.]

28 Months Later: Zero Progress, Zero Response, Still Listed in FDA’s Own Logs

It’s now March 31, 2026 — 28 months past filing. The FDA’s own February 2026 FOIA Received Log and FY 2024 log both still list #2023-9711 with no closure date, no partial release, and no indication of any processing whatsoever. It is exactly where Udapi said it would be: buried in the date-ordered queue.

On February 12, 2026, I emailed Udapi directly (CC’d to Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.):

Email Request to Guruprasad Udapi: Foia Request No 20239711 99.4KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Mr. Udapi,

What is the status of this request for communications between Janet Woodcock and Rick Bright?

We are now well over the two years you estimated it would take to obtain these records.

Thank you for your timely assistance in this matter.

John Davidson

No reply. Not a single word.

There is nowhere on any FDA portal showing movement on this request. The agency has simply gone radio silent.

What Are They Hiding?

Epidemic of Fraud already proved the collaboration existed through Bright’s whistleblower complaint, congressional records, and Woodcock’s own refusal to comment on biological-weapon defense uses of HCQ. The FOIA was filed to give the public the complete email chain — or to let Woodcock and Bright explain themselves.

Instead, the FDA has chosen 28 months of deliberate delay and non-response. Even with Secretary Kennedy now leading HHS and demanding transparency, the career bureaucrats at CDER’s FOIA office continue the cover-up.

This is not backlog. This is protection of the officials who shaped the “hospital-only” policy that contributed to unnecessary deaths while 52 other countries used HCQ successfully.

Watch the full segment from Epidemic of Fraud above — then ask yourself: If the FDA has nothing to hide, why has my FOIA been ignored for 28 months and still sits unprocessed in their own logs?

Woodcock is no longer with the FDA. She anounced her retirement 8 days after I told her my film was coming out. Rick Bright works at The Rockefeller Foundation as the Senior Vice President of Pandemic Prevention and Response. A role that is ironic since, according to Bright’s unsworn testimony to the House Committee he had never heard of hydroxychloroquine prior to 2020. Remember, HCQ was based on the first chemical compound ever used to treat an infectious disease. Hm.

The movie is available now on BrokenTruth.TV and EpidemicofFraud.com. The American people paid for these emails. We have waited long enough.

John Davidson

March 31, 2026

Acknowledgement Letter 66KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Transparency is not optional when the stakes were human lives. Demand the release of FOIA #2023-9711.

Watch the full film “Epidemic of Fraud” below.