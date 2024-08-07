Janet Woodcock, former acting head of the FDA.

The following emails were sent to Dr. Janet Woodcock at the FDA the day after the FDA approved the COVID vaccine and two days after the FDA tweeted its infamous ivermectin horse tweet. Dr. Woodcock is also featured in the movie Epidemic of Fraud.

Some interesting takeaways from her response.

The FDA didn’t follow up with families of patients killed in hospitals to confirm the cause of death. There is no way for laypersons to easily verify drug quality. The committee did not vote to approve the vaccine in August 2020. The approval was based on paperwork being filed! She had a surprisingly poor understanding of the vaccine injury compensation program or countermeasures injury compensation program. She also claims the FDA follows up on serious vaccine injuries, however we have learned that the FDA eventually stopped following this practice. Additionally, no one contacted Ernesto Ramirez when his son died 4 months before the FDA gave approval to the COVID vaccine.

My emails and follow-up questions with Woodcock’s answers are below.

Hi Dr. Woodcock,

I’m a director, journalist and researcher based in California. I was an early supporter of masks, lockdowns and created many stay home campaigns for networks like TLC and Discovery early on.

You can see many of these on my website magicfeatherinc.com .

That said, I’d like to ask a few questions regarding today’s approval of the Pfizer Vaccine.

1. Did an advisory committee meet and vote on this approval?

2. What conflicts of interest, if any, were there in the committee?

3. Does the FDA support rescinding the immunity granted to Pharma companies regarding vaccines?

4. What verification methods are used to cross reference data provided by Pfizer? For example, does the HOA contact the families of people who died to corroborate their data with reported data?

5. Did the report that you were not being considered for the permanent FDA head position have anything to do with this vaccine approval?

Please forgive me if this seems insensitive. I’m merely trying to understand how these systems of government work and the timing of the story last week and then this approval are unusual considering the ramifications that it will have for the people at the FDA, as well as the freedom of American citizens who will be affected by it.

Thank you,

John Davidson

Woodcock’s replies are in BOLD below.

On Aug 23, 2021, at 5:41 PM, Woodcock, Janet <Janet.Woodcock@fda.hhs.gov> wrote:

See below.

1. Did an advisory committee meet and vote on this approval?



NO, but the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will be discussing it soon.

2. What conflicts of interest, if any, were there in the committee?

N/A

3. Does the FDA support rescinding the immunity granted to Pharma companies regarding vaccines?

This is not an FDA decision. As I understand it, in addition to liability protection for providers (ie those giving the shots), the current distribution includes a framework for compensation for those potentially injured by any vaccine against the coronavirus distributed by the government during the emergency.

4. What verification methods are used to cross reference data provided by Pfizer? For example, does the HOA (TYPO, I meant “FDA”) contact the families of people who died to corroborate their data with reported data?

Part of FDA review, which few people understand, is verification of data, from manufacturing through clinical data. We inspect sites, recreate tables from the raw data and so forth. As far as deaths, this has more to do with reports from use during the Emergency Use Authorization. FDA as a public health authority is able to access medical records about reported cases of deaths or serious events through health professionals. We do not ordinarily intrude on families. These are standard practices of pharmacovigilance, we follow up on serious and unexpected adverse event reports for all drugs.

5. Did the report that you were not being considered for the permanent FDA head position have anything to do with this vaccine approval?

NO. FDA has been working urgently on this review for months and was trying to get it done as expeditiously as possible. There are many more issues in front of us during this crisis.

I followed up with more questions for Janet Woodcock the following day.

On Aug 24, 2021, at 7:14 PM, Woodcock, Janet <Janet.Woodcock@fda.hhs.gov> wrote:

See below. I’m not answering the questions about Coxiella. Janet Woodcock

Thank you.

1. How does the FDA maintain the integrity of medications, especially generics, manufactured overseas?

WE review their manufacturing, inspect their facilities and records, and do audit testing of the drugs.

2. What independent research facilities exist for investigative citizens like myself to test drugs for quality - outside of

There are labs but they have made some serious errors in testing so I’m not sure how reliable they are.

3. I’ve heard that you worked with Dr. Rick Bright regarding hydroxychloroquine restrictions to hospitals only due to concern about the quality of emergency HCQ coming from outside the US. This week the DEA announced warning with Oxycodone, Adderall, actually containing fentanyl and methamphetamines. If these heavily regulated medications can be manipulated, is it possible that this also happened to HCQ and perhaps even affected early studies?

No we tested the HCQ ourselves very intensively. I think the drugs you are referring to are counterfeit.

4. Did you know that during the civil war, the northern blockade withheld imports of cinchona (the tree that makes Quinine) from the south causing southern soldiers to be less effective due to malarial disease?

5. You mention that you rely on datasets provided to you, many of which are transmitted electronically. Were you aware that there may be significant security issues with domestic modems commercially available, PCR test software systems in hospitals, and that databases used to manage PCR test results may also be compromised?

WE use a gateway that has very high security.

6. In Laguna Niguel California we are experiencing an unusual situation where our HOA is exposing citizens to pesticides that cause COVID-like symptoms (Talstar Pro, Lifeline, and Turflon, to name a few). Despite months of repeated contact with EPA, county pesticide enforcement, city leaders, and other agencies, and direct communication with our HOA and a national management company, I have yet to get them to stop exposing us to these toxins. Would you be surprised to know that our HOA president, XXXXXXXX is the VP of Parallon, the billing company for HCA hospitals, a company known for fraudulent billing practices and part of a system accused of falsifying causes of death for higher billings?

(NOTE: I warned the city, HOA, EPA and Orange County pesticide enforcement that one of these chemicals, Turflon, was highly flammable. 9 months later this exact area experienced a massive wildfire that destroyed many homes. Local governments attempted to sign non-disclosure agreements and have ignored FOIA requests for information. Additionally, HCA hospitals have been directly involved in reports by Former Feds and CHBMP.org regarding the mistreatment of patients and denial of proper care. You can see some of these survivor testimonials below.)

7. There is a differential diagnosis that doctors from all sides have refused to review. This disease is treatable with hydroxychloroquine and doxycycline. It is difficult to test for. It manifests with many symptoms of COVID like fever, headache, chills, extended incubation, chronic illness and has been associated with anemia, gastrointestinal issues, and travels far over the air. According to the CDC, it can be aerosolized and is a known bioweapon capable of being dispersed from airplanes. The CDC conveniently provides the quantities needed to infect a city of 500,000.

In fact, Didier Raoult, the ‘pioneer’ of Covid HCQ treatment is actually quite the expert on this disease. Prior to COVID, he has been associated with countless papers on this disease. One of his papers identified a particular virulent strain of the disease. This disease is novel to the United States. If a country, or countries, wanted to infect the US they’d merely have to assume control of our supply of hydroxychloroquine and antibiotics and create a campaign of disinformation that makes anyone who says the common name of the disease appear to be a ‘conspiracy theorist’.

The pathogen I’m referring to is a bacteria called Coxiella Burnetii. If our PCR testing capabilities have been compromised due to foreign interference, political tribalism or old-fashioned greed, is it possible that we are under a sustained attack designed to create another civil war?

This should not be online. https://www.cdc.gov/qfever/healthcare-providers/index.html#anchor_1511282688440

*Note, the CDC has changed and removed this Q Fever web page. You can view the archive version here.

Wayback Archive of CDC Q Fever Page

Dr. Woodcock, there is more to this. We need to start testing for Coxiella antibodies via fluoroscope methods ourselves. We cannot defer this to boots on the ground and definitely not to PCR systems. The American people have been denied informed consent and I fear for the future of medicine and medical doctors whom I care deeply about.

You answered me. I believe you can do this.

Thank you,

John

This was the first time I encountered the FDA hiding information about Coxiella, a known bioweapon treated with HCQ and Antibiotics. It would not be the last.