23 Months Later...another FDA redacted document release involving a biological weapon reported in Maryland.
Why is the FDA so adamant that questions and FOIA's regarding Coxiella Burnetii and the disease it causes (Q fever) be redacted and denied at all costs?
Over the past few years, our Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests into the FDA’s revolving door of pharma employees have focused on attempting to get information about Coxiella Burnetti and the disease it creates, known as Q Fever.
These efforts have been rebuffed repeatedly.
Here are some of the tidbits we gleaned from this heavily redacted document.
The FDA was interested in Coxiella in December 2016 and January 2017.
Doran Fink, part of these email chains, now works for Moderna.
Rana Chattopadhyay, formerly with the FDA division of Vaccines and Related Product Applications, now works for Sanofi.
The concerns with revolving doors at the FDA and the companies they are supposed to regulate run deep. Steven Hahn, former head of the FDA left and within 6 months had taken a position ad Flagship Pioneering, the venture company behind Moderna.
In Feb. Maryland posted information about Q Fever here.
https://health.maryland.gov/phpa/OIDEOR/CZVBD/Shared%20Documents/Q%20fever%20safety%20measures.cc.pdf
2 Months after a discussion about Coxiella / Q Fever, the FDA had an alert out of Maryland that Q Fever had been “discovered” in the state.
Someone inside the FDA’s communications had been looking for a case of Coxiella for about 20 years. Perhaps the finally found it…
Download all the emails we received and let me know what you find.
As a reminder, the treatment protocol for Coxiella Burnetii is HCQ and Doxycycline, as established by Didier Raoult. You can see our interview with Didier here.
"...in National Capital and in Baltimore Metropolitan area..." How and why are there animals giving birth in these areas? This "condition" could easily be used as a propaganda campaign to eliminate cows, sheep, goats and the milk thereof when in fact there is no reason for concern.