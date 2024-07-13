BrokenTruth.TV

BrokenTruth.TV

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ce's avatar
Ce
Jul 13, 2024

"...in National Capital and in Baltimore Metropolitan area..." How and why are there animals giving birth in these areas? This "condition" could easily be used as a propaganda campaign to eliminate cows, sheep, goats and the milk thereof when in fact there is no reason for concern.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Broken Truth Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture