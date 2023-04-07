Celebrating Trista's Life On Saturday March 25, 2023, friends and family gathered in Broken Arrow, OK to celebrate the life of Trista Martin. When Trista was in high school, she wrote a bucket list of things she wanted to do in this life. Trista’s family honored one last wish from her list by organizing a floating lantern event in her memory.

Trista with Step-Mom Taylor Martin

The Martin family had avoided the covid vaccine after having had the disease in 2021. Prior to 2020, science and even Anthony Fauci would have told you that natural immunity trumps inoculation every time. However, thanks to the worlds Orwelian response to covid and it’s highly profitable vaccines, when Trista wanted to attend a ‘5 seconds of summer’ concert she thought it would be easier to get in if she was vaccinated. Trista then went behind her parents backs to the office of Dr. Athena Mason in Broken Arrow to get it. During her visit, Dr. Mason’s office also conducted bloodwork. Trista’s health was obviously deemed well enough for the Pfizer covid vaccine, so she received her first dose in July of 2022. Not wanting to worry her parents, she asked her friends not to let her father know she had gotten the vaccine.

In the fall of 2021, the FDA released the ‘fully approved’ COVID vaccine with this interesting note towards the bottom of the press release.

Additionally, the FDA conducted a rigorous evaluation of the post-authorization safety surveillance data pertaining to myocarditis and pericarditis following administration of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine and has determined that the data demonstrate increased risks, particularly within the seven days following the second dose. The observed risk is higher among males under 40 years of age compared to females and older males. The observed risk is highest in males 12 through 17 years of age. Available data from short-term follow-up suggest that most individuals have had resolution of symptoms. However, some individuals required intensive care support. Information is not yet available about potential long-term health outcomes. The Comirnaty Prescribing Information includes a warning about these risks.

There was a known risk of enlarged heart for teens who received the covid vaccine. Teens who were at a low risk from any real damage from covid. For teens with natural immunity, this would be even lower still.

There is also a known risk to doctors who speak out about this issue as Dr. Mary Tally Bowden in Houston can attest. Dr. Bowden has been targeted mercilessly with lawfare tactics by groups funded in part by BIO, the pharmaceutical lobbying group and entities linked to democrat campaign organizers. Dr. Bowden used treatments that didn't require a vaccine, which created a risk to the never ending flow of cash that comes from the vaccine industrial complex. Further, according to the rules of the FDA, if there is any treatment for a diseases under an emergency use authorization (EUA), then the EUA must end. That would have cost billions or even trillions of easy income for hospitals, university, and researchers around the country - most of which are liberally aligned.

Thanks to a freedom of information act request, Dr. Bowden recently discovered that Methodist Hospital systems was paid millions of dollars for administering covid vaccines, covid treatment and covid testing by the Department of Health and Human Services. In the case of Methodist Hospitals, that turned out to be an incredible $149,322,295.62. Dr. Mason is part of the Saint Francis hospital system and we can’t wait to find out what they were paid by HHS for COVID.

On the morning of 11/9/2022 Trista woke at her half-sisters home near the Martin family home stating that she felt like she was dying. She was encouraged to go back to sleep and get some more rest. Soon after, she was unresponsive. CPR was started and when paramedics arrived they were able to get Trista’s heart beating again.

Once in the hospital Trista repeatedly coded and it was during this time the father heard doctors and nurses discussing an enlarged heart. One of Trista’s friends then told Allen Trista had gotten the vaccine.

Doctors desperately work to keep Trista alive, but eventually her body was too broken to continue. The family was asked to let her go.

Later, Allen contacted Dr. Athena Mason's office to tell her of the death of his daughter. He suggested they reconsider giving any further shots out. The receptionist said "Okay, thanks!" and hung up.

Local news doesn't cover Trista's story. Efforts to get them to attend her memorial were ignored. I contacted Dr. Mason and shared a flier with her inviting her to attend. In my opinion this disaster in the healthcare industry won't end until regular doctors like Dr. Mason start asking their own questions despite intimidation from hospital systems or fear of malpractice lawsuits. Even now, despite the overwhelming losses families of children killed by these vaccines have endured, I find these families would still welcome doctors who previously had slandered them as 'disinformation' or ignored their cries as merely 'anecdotal'. None of this is made easier by Oklahoma's medical examiner slow-walking the autopsy. Records from the hospital provided to Allen were given in print form, burying the truth in hundreds of pages of difficult to search documents. Intentional obfuscation of evidence is one way the medical industry hides unpleasant truths.

Since our first interview with the Martins I became friends with Allen. He invited me to attend the release on Trista's birthday and my family and I drove to Broken Arrow to participate.

The skies were unusually clear as dusk settled on the farm where the event was to be held. My children had never seen a floating lantern release and were excited to participate. We received curious looks from a few of the attendees as our Tesla quietly parked. California plates weren't helping my cause.

We gathered together and distributed lanterns to the crowd. The air was cool and moist after a storm had come through the day before. Trista's favorite music played on the PA system and a slideshow of Trista was projected on the side of a building as Allen instructed the crowd how to inflate and light their lanterns.

When it was time for the big release, everything was perfect. We continued to light more lanterns to fill the sky as Trista's step-sister Maya Godsey read a poem she wrote for Trista called 'Sweet Little Butterfly'. "

Sweet little butterfly, please never go Sweet little butterfly, I want you to know Everything you touch, and every place you fly Will flourish and prosper, please don’t say goodbye

I wonder if you leave, what will I do It’s a sad thought, but I already knew Life will darken and light would stop

Like climbing a mountain, and never reaching the top.

Sweet little butterfly who took you away They must not have known, I needed you to stay I cry and I plead, but I already know Wherever you are now they won’t let you go.

I can’t be selfish, you weren’t mine to keep. In the arms of our father is where you now sleep. I know you’re ok and I know you’re alright But I’m scared of the dark and you are my light

Sweet little butterfly I know that someday I’ll see you again and you’ll ask me to stay I hope that you fly me around and let me see The new world you brought your light to That’s where I should be

Sweet little butterfly you’ve turned into something pure Bright, You’re an angel now and we’re still living in your light.

One last lantern was released by Allen and Taylor, Trista's lantern. Although it was filled, it came back three times almost as if it didn't want to go. Taylor finally held it a moment and let it go, it's gentle light reflecting off her father's tears as it floated into the heavens.

The following week Allen received a call from Dr. Mason's office stating he needed to sign HIPAA forms to get an official copy of her records from her vaccine visit. Allen called me distraught as he drove to the office. Allen was worried they would antagonize him or mock him as has been done by questionable entities online since he went forward to speak publicly about his daughters death. I counseled him a verbal attack would force them to raise their defenses and that could result in not hearing his message. It's not every day you are forced to realize you are part of the problem and doctors have a way of dissociating themselves from patients and their families emotional behavior. If he could choose love and forgiveness, perhaps Dr. Mason and her office staff would hear his message.

After he signed the documents he let me know "The lady was super nice....I handed her a small stack of flyers (with Trista's story)...and asked her to make sure that Dr. Mason got at least one of them and she said she absolutely would".

Perhaps we can't heal our country or it's political divides, but if we can remove the lawyers and relate to each other as humans maybe America still has a chance.

You can view the Martin's original interview on Broken Truth here.