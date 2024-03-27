BrokenTruth.TV

BrokenTruth.TV

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lois Lassiter's avatar
Lois Lassiter
Mar 27, 2024

How do I mute the French translation in the video? Although I took French in High School and college, it is not my first language and I cannot hear the english version when the translator speaks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Broken Truth
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Broken Truth Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture