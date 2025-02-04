Dr. Sapan Desai

For over four years Dr. Sapan Desai has dodged justice, refused to cooperate with investigations, and avoided journalists. Considering his role in slandering one of the most important medications in human history during a time of public panic, the wheels of justice have turned far too slowly.

The story of Dr. Sapan Desai has finally taken a small turn, culminating in the complete loss of his medical license and board certification. This narrative, now famously depicted in the movie "Epidemic of Fraud," illustrates a cautionary tale of ambition, deception, and the eventual collapse of a once-promising medical career.

The Surgisphere Scandal Recap: Sapan Desai, once a vascular surgeon and the owner of Surgisphere, a company that claimed to handle vast amounts of medical data, became the epicenter of a controversy that shook the scientific community. Surgisphere's data was used to support two high-profile studies on COVID-19 treatments, published in prestigious journals like The Lancet and The New England Journal of Medicine. However, the studies were quickly retracted when the integrity of the data was questioned, revealing Surgisphere's lack of transparency and Desai's questionable history.

While the media was quick to jump onto the study when it supported their efforts to discredit President Donald Trump’s support of the medication, they showed far less interest in covering the retraction.

From Silver Screen to Real-Life Consequences: The release of "Epidemic of Fraud" brought Desai's story into the public eye, shedding light on the ethical breaches and the repercussions that followed.

The American Board of Surgery Takes Action: In August, we reported that the American Board of Internal Medicine revoked certifications for Drs Paul Marik and Pierre Kory. We noted that Sapan Desai, despite having no license, was still certified with a different board. Our message was apparently received causing further action in the Sapan Desai case.



The American Board of Surgery, in a move to uphold the integrity of the profession after missing the fact that Sapan Desai didn’t have an active medical license for years, finally revoked his certification. This action was not taken lightly; it signifies a significant blow to any medical professional's career, effectively barring them from practicing as a board-certified surgeon.

Disciplinary Actions by Illinois and Ohio: The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) initiated disciplinary proceedings against Desai under case number 2023009666. The reason cited was stark: "physician and surgeon license placed on permanent surrender status due to Respondent's Ohio license being permanently surrendered in September 2023 for failing to cooperate with an investigation by the Ohio Medical Board." This outcome in Ohio, where Desai had moved his practice to after the initial Illinois license inactivation, was the final nail in the coffin for his medical career in Illinois.

physician and surgeon license placed on permanent surrender status due to Respondent's Ohio license being permanently surrendered in September 2023 for failing to cooperate with an investigation by the Ohio Medical Board.

-Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation

The Implications: The permanent surrender of his license in both states and the loss of his board certification are profound. They not only end Desai's ability to practice medicine but also serve as a stark reminder of the consequences of ethical misconduct in the medical field. This case underscores the importance of transparency, accountability, and integrity in medical research and practice.

Looking Forward: As we reflect on this saga, it's clear that the fallout from the Surgisphere scandal has had lasting effects. It has prompted discussions on the robustness of peer review processes, the verification of data in scientific studies, and the ethical responsibilities of physicians. For Sapan Desai, the end of his medical career marks a significant chapter, one where the real-world consequences of his actions were brought to light, much like the narrative in "Epidemic of Fraud."

This story is not just about one man's fall from grace but a broader lesson for the medical community and those who trust in its integrity. It's a reminder that in the pursuit of knowledge and treatment, ethical standards must be non-negotiable.

Perhaps the bigger question on our minds is, where is the criminal investigation into what Sapan did? Perhaps Kash Patel will do what none of the other law enforcement officials have done thus far.

Does anyone know what the statute of limitations for criminal, medical research fraud is? Especially fraud that resulted in massive government theft and mass fatalities?

