BrokenTruth.TV

BrokenTruth.TV

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ty's avatar
Ty
Aug 8, 2024

Pro-vaxxers treat anti-vaxxers and pro medical freedom activists the same way Zionists treat anti-Zionists, Palestinians and all Arabs. Whoever leads witch hunts dehumanizes the adversary and seeks to silence all opposition.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
S G's avatar
S G
Aug 9, 2024

liars like their father the devil. Let no man deceive you. ✝️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Broken Truth Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture