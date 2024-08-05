White, black, brown, yellow, or red, all races are victims of "the science."

We've all heard about the atrocities against black men in the Tuskegee Experiments, but are you familiar with the Atlanta gonorrhea experiments? The Stateville malaria tests? How about the 2010 prisoner 'Pain ray' Raytheon tests in Castaic, California? No? Well take a look at this interactive map and see just what science has done for to Americans.

We are all equal when it comes to science.

As you study this interactive map of medical horrors, what you'll see is that it isn't race that is the deciding factor in who gets experimented on, but class status. The poor, impoverished humans without support are first in line for experimentation and exploitation. Children who can't speak out, prisoners desperate for a way out, and the mentally ill who can't speak at all.

View Interactive Map



Check back often as we update the map to include the COVID-19 crimes against humanity or the gender reassignment surgeries being pushed on our children.

For extra credit, please read this book by Andrew Goliszek called In the Name of Science: A History of Secret Programs, Medical Research, and Human Experimentation.