In case you missed it, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas, in collaboration with the North Texas Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and the FBI Dallas’s North Texas Child Exploitation Task Force, announced the success of Operation Soteria Shield. Conducted throughout April 2025, this month-long operation rescued 109 children and led to the arrest of 244 offenders across Texas, delivering a significant blow to those involved in the production, distribution, and possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

A Statewide Coalition for Justice

Operation Soteria Shield brought together 78 Texas law enforcement agencies, including the FBI Dallas Division, Dallas Police Department, Plano Police Department, Wylie Police Department, and Garland Police Department, under the National ICAC Task Force. From urban hubs like Dallas to rural towns like Grand Saline, agencies such as the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, Abilene Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations united their efforts. Over 200 professionals, including detectives, forensic analysts, and child advocates, used advanced technology to identify victims and apprehend perpetrators.

The operation’s scope was immense: 165 search warrants were executed, 1,130 digital devices were seized, and 213 terabytes of illicit data were collected, now undergoing forensic analysis that may lead to further arrests and victim identifications. In the Eastern District of Texas, grand jury indictments have been issued for offenses including the distribution of child pornography and the production of CSAM through direct exploitation.

June 10th FBI Press Conference

A Decade of Dedication: The June 10 Press Conference

On June 10, 2025, leaders of Operation Soteria Shield convened at the FBI Dallas Field Office for a press conference to share the operation’s outcomes and reflect on its significance. The event, available on YouTube, featured FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Joe Rothrock, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas Jay Combs, Dallas Police Chief Daniel Cole, and representatives from the Plano and Wylie Police Departments, Collin County District Attorney’s Office, and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Rothrock opened the press conference, marking the 10th anniversary of Operation Soteria Shield, which began in 2015 as a small joint effort between ICAC investigators and FBI Dallas. Named after the Greek concept of safety and deliverance, the operation has grown into a statewide force. “Today we stand united local state and federal law enforcement with one clear mission to protect our children and hold predators accountable,” Rothrock stated. He detailed the rescue of 109 children, the arrest of 244 offenders (including 21 registered sex offenders), and the operation’s diverse investigations, including 124 cyber tip cases and 23 high-risk victim rescues.

Jay Combs addressed the human impact: “The numbers of offenders arrested and the children rescued in this operation are stunning. It’s stunning to hear them repeated here and it’s stunning because at some level each and every one of us understand that every statistic and every number represents a child, a child who has dreams and aspirations and the right, the God-given right to live his or her life free from sexual exploitation.” He highlighted two cases in the Eastern District, including a “particularly chilling case” originating in Allen, Texas, involving “an international network that involved a perpetrator in Allen Texas and perpetrators in two foreign countries who were helping to run that organization that was targeting a child in North Texas.”

Dallas Police Chief Tina Schwarz underscored the crisis’s scale, noting “more than 35,000 cyber tips here in the North Texas area” in 2024 alone. “35,000 and just think about that, 35,000 translates to a potential single tip for a child, a victim, a family, a life that could be forever changed,” she said, emphasizing the coalition’s resolve to ensure “those who prey on our children can no longer hide in the shadows and their victims are no longer silent.” Plano Police Chief Dan Curtis praised Detective Jeff Rich, a “world-renowned expert in internet crimes against children,” and stressed the operation’s role in removing “the source that allows their crimes to spread and persist online.” Wylie Police Chief Anthony Henderson noted, “This operation proves that child exploitation crosses all city county and state boundaries.”

Collin County DA Greg Willis reflected on the operation’s origins: “What started as a small team with a bold idea has grown into something very powerful. Just this year as you’ve heard, hundreds of arrests, more than a hundred children rescued. That’s not just enforcement, that’s rescue, that’s redemption.” Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Nancy Larson detailed federal charges against 11 defendants, including Harold Lee Hill, charged with “transporting a minor victim with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity,” and Michael Huffman, caught with “child pornography on display” in his driveway. “You are exposed to contraband so sadistic that most people cannot even imagine that it exists and this comes at a tremendous personal sacrifice to each of you,” Larson told law enforcement.

A Lifeline for the Vulnerable

Operation Soteria Shield rescued 109 children, many previously unidentified, offering them a path to healing. As Curtis noted, “Behind every seizure of a hard drive and every warrant served is a potential turning point in a child’s life.” Partnerships with NCMEC, therapy providers, and children’s advocacy centers ensure ongoing support for survivors. The operation disrupted criminal networks, including groups like 764, which Rothrock described as taking a “methodic approach to targeting children” through online platforms.

During the press conference, Rothrock addressed the evolving threat: “Children today are at risk like they’ve never been in the past. Part of that is because of the increased access predators have to children, whether that be through online gaming platforms, social media or other apps.” He urged parents to “educate yourself, talk to your children, make sure they’re educated and they understand the threats that are out there.” The operation revealed that victims span infants to teens, from urban to rural areas, often exploited in their homes or by trusted individuals.

The Power of Unity

The operation’s success reflects a decade of building partnerships, with NCMEC’s intelligence and coordination proving critical. From forensic analysts to prosecutors like Marissa Miller and Anne Matthew, every participant brought skill and heart. As Schwarz declared, “Together we are powerful, together we are unstoppable, and together we can protect the future.” The operation’s expansion to all four Texas FBI field offices (Dallas, El Paso, Houston, San Antonio) marks a new era, with Rothrock expecting it to “continue to grow.”

A Call to Remain Vigilant

Operation Soteria Shield is a milestone in a 10-year battle, but the fight persists. “The threats to our children are constant,” Rothrock warned. “Let the message be clear, if you exploit children we will find you and we will bring you to justice.” For parents, Rothrock advised, “Be proactive, use parental controls, be engaged with your children, know what kind of apps, gaming platforms and social media sites they’re visiting and understand the threats that come with that.”

Operation Soteria Shield is a beacon of hope for survivors and a warning to predators: Texas law enforcement is united, vigilant, and relentless. For more details, visit the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas at www.justice.gov/usao-edtx or watch the June 10 press conference on YouTube.