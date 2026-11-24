Sixteen days from now, if nothing changes, Michael Castillero reports to federal prison.

He sat down with me today on Freedom Counsel and asked President Trump to look at his pardon application before that clock runs out. “I’m not the one that suffers,” he said. “It’s Nikki. It’s Chase, who’s 14. It’s Reese, who’s 11. They’re the ones who are having the toughest time in this whole thing.”

Castillero, 48, co-founded StraightPath Venture Partners with Brian Martinsen and Francine Lanaia. On November 6, 2025, a Southern District of New York jury convicted all three of securities fraud, wire fraud, investment adviser fraud, and conspiracy over nine private funds that sold investors access to pre-IPO shares. Castillero and Martinsen were also convicted of obstruction of justice. On May 20, 2026, Judge Jesse M. Furman sentenced Castillero to 11 years, Martinsen to 10, and Lanaia to 8, and ordered $115 million in restitution. Castillero was also ordered to forfeit about $24.3 million.

He calls the prosecution a shakedown, and the extra year on his sentence a punishment for speech. Those are his claims, not findings of the court. The government described StraightPath as a fraud. A jury agreed.

Two pictures of the business

StraightPath, he says, bought shares from employees at companies heading toward an IPO and resold them to ordinary investors who would never have gotten those shares from a bulge-bracket bank. “We’d help these people find liquidity,” he told me, “and we resell it to give the regular American who wouldn’t have a chance... to own these companies.” He says the firm completed seven distributions under its own management, including Palantir, Airbnb, SoFi, 23andMe, and Lyft, plus a smaller later position in SpaceX.

The government’s picture is harsher. Judge Furman’s October 14, 2026 bail opinion says the trial evidence showed “boiler-room style call centers” and “aggressive sales tactics”; that the defendants “communicated to investors that they earned no fees” while charging markups ranging from 13% to 85% on average; and that Castillero and Lanaia had been barred by FINRA and used “various artifices to convince investors that another person was actually at the helm.” The SEC’s 2022 complaint alleged the funds raised at least $410 million from more than 2,200 investors and made “Ponzi-like payments.”

Castillero rejects all of it. He says the markup was disclosed “eight to nine times” in a 127- or 129-page private placement memorandum, and that “even their own government expert” â€” “a million dollars of taxpayer money” â€” “said that what we did was perfectly legal.” He bristles at the word Ponzi. “Ponzi-like, not Ponzi,” he said, the same phrasing the SEC used. “In a human, not demon-based courtroom, you throw this case out within seven days.” A jury convicted him on every count.

He dates the pressure to a May 2022 demand that the firm “give us $75 million.” “I call it a shakedown or extortion or whatever you want to call it. We refused. We said no. Our business is clean.” Shortly after that refusal, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan granted the SEC an emergency asset freeze, and former bankruptcy judge Melanie L. Cyganowski was appointed receiver. Castillero, who called her “Megan” on the air, claims she sold the SpaceX position for $8 million and kept $7.5 million of it. Public receivership reports do show two 2025 SpaceX redemptions totaling roughly $8.2 million â€” and more than $55.7 million later distributed to investors. He also says the defense “couldn’t talk about that the receiver has made over $30 million.” That fee figure is his.

The obstruction counts, he says, came from a personnel decision. “We removed access to two of our referral agents’ emails... they spun it around to say that I deleted emails and I tried to obstruct justice.” He says “everything we gave the SEC was voluntary.” The jury convicted him of obstruction anyway.

The extra year

He moved to Florida in January 2021 and says he toured Trump’s club in Jupiter while President Biden was being sworn in. “I said to my wife, I said, ‘Honey, we have to pay it forward.’ ... He’s given us our American dream.” He went to dinners at Mar-a-Lago and kept pictures with Trump on Instagram. When the case was tried, he says, prosecutors “paraded my wife’s and my Instagram account as our lavish lifestyle” and left the Trump pictures out, “because those will show that they politically came after me.” Asked about reports that the Eastern District of New York passed on the case before the Southern District picked it up, he was careful: he believes counsel told them so, but “I’m not 100 percent sure on those facts like that.”

What he is sure about is the year he says Furman added to his sentence. He says he stayed quiet until November 5, 2025, the day after he says they “lost the trial.” (The court’s date is November 6.) “If I stay quiet, I’m going to jail, and I’ll have a roof over my head, and my wife and kids will be homeless, because they take everything. So we proceeded to fight that... with my mouth, with my First Amendment rights.”

On May 13, 2026, a week before sentencing, he says prosecutors filed a 13-page document arguing that by speaking out he had “lied.” Reporting on that filing describes a government letter cataloguing his media appearances, including on Diamond and Silk, and asking the court to treat them as an aggravating lack of remorse. “The judge turned red â€” as red as my hat, his face... yelling, ‘I don’t care about your politics.’ ... I’m entitled to my First Amendment right, but he’s giving me the extra year because I’m not remorseful.”

That is Castillero’s account. The official explanation is Guidelines language about acceptance of responsibility. No court has found that he was punished for his speech. Martinsen, also convicted of obstruction, received 10 years; Castillero received 11.

“2,200 clients,” he said, when I asked whether investors had come forward as victims. “Zero customer complaints.” “They deemed that the whole business was a scam and a fraud even though they can’t find one victim.” The government, and the jury, concluded otherwise.

A pardon of innocence

His lawyers argued the jury was wrongly told that fund investors could count as his advisory “clients.” In his words, the investors were limited partners and StraightPath was the general partner: “Our duty is to the fund, not to the client.” “They gave the wrong law... to the court, the judge, and the jury to get themselves a conviction.”

Furman rejected that Goldstein v. SEC argument in the October 14 bail opinion. He held there was no instructional error, and that even if there had been one, the other fraud counts alone could support the sentences. He did not reach a second argument: that the Supreme Court’s 2026 decision in Abouammo v. United States undercuts the obstruction counts. He denied bail, then moved the surrender date from October 29 to December 10 so the defendants could go to the Second Circuit.

Castillero told me that effort is now over. “Just got denied bond on appeal by the Second Circuit yesterday.” His lawyers, he said, tell him there is no higher court for that bond request. I have not pulled a Second Circuit order confirming that denial, and the merits appeal may still be pending. As he tells it, the road out of a December 10 surrender now runs through the White House.

He has asked President Trump, clemency official Alice Marie Johnson, and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche for what he calls a “Pardon of Innocence.” He has not heard back. Florida attorney Peter Ticktin, he said, prepared the application and “hasn’t taken a dime from me.”

If the president watches the interview, this is the 30 seconds he asked me to give him:

“Mr. President, I voted for you three times. ... You gave me the door that built my business, and now they’re coming after me for supporting you. And same judges, same building, same lies that they did to you in that building, they did it to me and still are doing it to me. ... I’d love for you to be able to look at my pardon application. I’d love for you to be able to sign off on it, because I’m not the one that suffers. It’s Nikki. It’s Chase, who’s 14. It’s Reese, who’s 11.”

He is designated, he says, for the federal camp at FCI Miami. If he goes in on December 10, he says, “my mother-in-law and my kids and my wife are homeless.” He bought his mother-in-law’s house, and “according to them, this is all ill-gotten gains.” He put the money judgment at “$115 million plus another $24 million in restitution” on a “$400 million” fund; the court’s figures are $115 million in restitution and, for him personally, about $24.3 million in forfeiture.

“Getting them to review the case,” he said, “is like climbing Mount Everest times a hundred.”

People who want to help his family can do it at the GiveSendGo page he named on the air, Justice for Mike C. He is on X at @MikeC0921. “I’m not that guy,” he said of the fundraiser, “but I need them to have something.”

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This interview aired on Freedom Counsel, the weekly legal show at Broken Truth. More at freedomcounsel.org.