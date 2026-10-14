County Fired Christian Groundskeeper While Approving Muslim Exemptions

An Essex County jury has sided with longtime hospital groundskeeper Theodore “Teddy” DeBlasio, awarding him more than $670,000 after finding the county discriminated against him because of his Christian faith when it rejected his request for a religious exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine mandate and fired him. The unanimous verdict, reached in under four hours, is believed to be the first of its kind in New Jersey for a COVID-era religious exemption employment case.

What the County Did Differently

DeBlasio worked outdoors maintaining the grounds at the Essex County Hospital Center, a county-run psychiatric facility. When state and county policies required vaccination, with religious and medical exemptions available, he submitted a request rooted in his Christian beliefs. The county denied it. Discovery showed a clear pattern: every Christian exemption request was rejected, while every Muslim request was approved. Among those approved were a nurse and a hospital attendant who worked indoors with patients. Those employees were allowed to keep working with masking and testing—the same measures used across the facility throughout the pandemic. DeBlasio, whose job kept him largely outside the building, was not.

Trial exhibit from DeBlasio v. Essex County Hospital Center. Courtesy of Coyle Law Group.

Shifting Explanations and What the Records Showed

Attorney John D. Coyle, who represented DeBlasio, discussed the case on a recent Freedom Counsel episode with host John Davidson and co-host Rachel Rodriguez. Coyle told the jury the case was straightforward. It was not about whether vaccines could be mandated or whether they worked. It was about whether the county applied the same rules to everyone. “If you have one set of rules for people and another one depending upon what religion you’re in, that’s discrimination,” he said.

The county’s explanations shifted over time. Officials claimed unvaccinated workers could not be safely accommodated, even though Muslim employees in higher-contact roles were accommodated. They later asserted that Christians had failed to provide letters from clergy, though that requirement was not in the written policy, and at least one Catholic employee who did submit a pastor’s letter was still denied. One Muslim employee’s approved request included photocopied material from another applicant’s form. County staff evaluating the requests did not review the scriptural citations DeBlasio provided and did not bring a Bible to the meetings where they assessed the sincerity of applicants’ beliefs. DeBlasio has worn a crown-of-thorns tattoo on his wrist for roughly thirty years as a personal reminder of his faith.

Trial exhibit from DeBlasio v. Essex County Hospital Center. Courtesy of Coyle Law Group.

The Verdict

The eight-person jury included people of different ages, races, and backgrounds. Coyle framed the question for them simply: if DeBlasio had been Muslim, would his request have been granted? The jury concluded the county had treated him differently because of his religion. The award covers economic losses and emotional harm, with attorney’s fees expected to be added separately. The case proceeded in New Jersey state court under the state’s Law Against Discrimination, which does not require first filing with an administrative agency.

What the Case Means Going Forward

On the podcast, Coyle and Rodriguez placed the outcome in the context of years of similar litigation. Many workers who lost jobs during the mandate period never got discovery into how employers treated different religious groups. Defendants often offered shifting accounts that did not match the documents. Public attention, rather than court rulings alone, has sometimes been what forced corrections. Both attorneys noted the role of the Freedom Counsel network of lawyers who have shared information and supported one another on these cases. They also paid tribute to the late Warner Mendenhall, the organization’s founder.

Coyle said the result shows what can happen when clear comparative evidence reaches a jury. He and Rodriguez encouraged other lawyers, especially those earlier in their careers, to connect with Freedom Counsel for practical help and collaboration. The conversation also touched on related issues that arose during the same period, including hospital decision-making and parental rights cases, where families often found themselves with few practical options once institutions took control.

The Essex County verdict is a concrete finding that the county applied inconsistent standards based on religion. Many other workers who lost jobs during the mandates have already passed the time limits for bringing claims. For those still dealing with related disputes, and for attorneys looking at similar cases, the Freedom Counsel network continues to serve as a resource for people who want to challenge the decisions that were made.

Court documents

📄 Complaint, DeBlasio v. Essex County Hospital Center, ESX-L-005665-22, NJ Superior Court, Essex County (filed Sept. 26, 2022)

📄 Jury verdict sheet, redacted (Sept. 25, 2026)