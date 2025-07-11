John Davidson Discusses the Propst Fallout on OANN

HOUSTON (BrokenTruth.TV) — July 11, 2025 — The firing of a Houston pediatrician over a social media post wishing harm on flood victims has reignited scrutiny of her involvement in online groups accused of harassing medical professionals who questioned COVID-19 policies, according to investigative journalist John Davidson.

Dr. Christina Probst was terminated by Blue Fish Pediatrics after her now-deleted post amid Texas floods that killed more than 115 people and left over 160 missing. The post read: "May all visitors, children, non MAGA voters and pets be safe and dry. Kerr County Maga voters voted to gut FEMA. They deny climate change. May they get what they voted for."

The comments drew condemnation for appearing to target victims, including children at a church camp, based on political views. Memorial Hermann Hospital also cut ties with Probst.

According to Dr. Lynn Fynn, Propst’s follow up ‘apology’ was anything but.

An Interview on OANN

Davidson, director of the documentary "Epidemic of Fraud" and a contributor to BrokenTruth.TV, highlighted Probst's case in an interview on One America News Network with Mike Dinow, linking it to his ongoing "ShotsGate" series. He said Probst was active in "Shots Heard," a private Facebook group that targeted doctors like Peter McCullough and Mary Talley Bowden, who sued the FDA over COVID-19 treatments and prevailed.

Probst led efforts to revoke Bowden's Texas medical license and attacked figures like Rep. Dan Crenshaw and Sen. Ted Cruz during the pandemic, Davidson said.

CDC / Federal Funding for Bad Behavior?

"Shots Heard" is administered by Public Good Projects, a nonprofit that has received federal funding. According to a 2023 report by Children's Health Defense, Public Good Projects was awarded a $2,345,210 grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to combat vaccine misinformation, promote COVID-19 and flu vaccines in communities of color, and monitor social media.

Some of the larger grants include $2,345,210 to The Public Good Projects (PGP) — a public health nonprofit “specializing in large-scale media monitoring programs, social and behavior change interventions, and cross-sector initiatives” and working to “combat the vaccine infodemic” — to address misinformation by improving social media policies, and by working to: “continuously detect and assess misinformation by using PGP’s novel and validated social listening systems and media monitoring methods. PGP will deploy its project vector while expanding its focus on prioritized communities of color. “Finally the project will reactively intervene on misinformation through alerts to media and social media platforms, a novel nationwide influencer network activated through social media and email alerts containing explanation and talking points, and a novel network of community-based organizations supported through explanation, talking points and tailored media content.”



Source: Exclusive: CDC Doled Out Hundreds of Millions in Grants to Push Vaccines, Collect Data in Communities of Color, The Defender, March 13, 2023

We are attempting to contact HHS to see if they plan to continue funding Public Good Projects and other weaponized political health organizations.

Big Pharma Lobbyist Funding

The group also received $883,000 from BIO, the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, a pharmaceutical industry lobby, according to records cited in Davidson's reporting.Critics, including Davidson, question why the CDC funds an organization accused of politicizing medicine by targeting professionals who promoted early COVID-19 treatments like ivermectin or highlighted potential vaccine injuries. "Shots Heard" members, including former California state Sen. Richard Pan, allegedly filed complaints to silence dissent, Davidson said.

BIO’s Efforts to Block Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong

BIO's involvement extends to past efforts to influence federal health leadership. In 2017, during the Trump administration's transition, BIO CEO Jim Greenwood coordinated with then-NIH Director Francis Collins, Lawrence Tabak, Newt Gingrich and others to block Patrick Soon-Shiong, owner of the Los Angeles Times, from becoming NIH director, according to emails detailed in a BrokenTruth.TV article. The group viewed Soon-Shiong's potential appointment as a "disaster," despite support from investor Peter Thiel. Collins remained in the role.

An Alleged Plan to Remove RFK

BIO has also allegedly plotted against Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s leadership as head the Department of Health and Human Services, sources said. That report originated from the Brownstone Institute’s JAMES LYONS-WEILER, and referenced a leaked internal document from an April 3, 2025 from a BIO Vaccine Steering Committee, alleging widespread concern over the secretary’s “anti-vaccine” stance.

The document also reveals a strategy to lobby to remove RFK Jr

Source: The Brownstone Institute. The Plot to Get RFK

The fallout from Probst's post follows Davidson's prior stories on BrokenTruth.TV, including one on her role in "Shots Heard" and another on BIO's funding of Public Good Projects. All of the stories about the group can be viewed on BrokenTruth.TV as well as Shotsgate.com.

Voices of the Vaccine Injured

