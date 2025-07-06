The stench of corruption and hypocrisy continues to waft from the ranks of the so-called "Shots Heard" crew, and this time, it’s hitting closer to home with a chilling new scandal that’s gotten millions of views on X in the past 24 hours. Dr. Christina Propst, a Houston pediatrician and former alumna of the now-deleted "Shots Heard" group, finds herself at the center of a firestorm after allegedly making insensitive comments about the children who drowned in the recent Texas flash floods. Real America’s Voice has provided a summary of the horrific situation in Texas here.

This isn’t Dr. Christina Propst’s first brush with controversy—her past actions, including attacks on fellow physicians, are now rearing their ugly heads to expose a pattern of unethical behavior.

A History of Targeting Doctors

Readers of Broken Truth will recall our earlier exposé, "Pharma Lobbyist 'BIO' Paid Groups Who Targeted Doctors and Nurses," where we revealed how Dr. Propst, operating under the pseudonym "Chris Tina," was linked to "Shots Heard." This activist outfit, allegedly funded by Big Pharma interests, orchestrated smear campaigns against doctors who dared to challenge the narrative. One of their prime targets was Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, a Houston-based physician who has been vocal about medical freedom. Posts from Dr. Bowden on X have long highlighted the harassment she endured, including false complaints filed with the Texas Medical Board (TMB)—a tactic "Chris Tina" reportedly encouraged. Lynn Fynn, another targeted doctor, echoed these sentiments, detailing how the group’s actions bordered on defamation. Screenshots from the private "Shots Heard" Facebook group, shared in our previous article, showed Propst’s inflammatory posts, including one from November 7, 2021, urging followers to report a colleague for "unprofessional conduct" over COVID-related issues.

While the Shots Heard group has now been deleted by Public Good Projects, we saved many of their posts for posterity. Here are some connected to “Chris Tina” and how she was involved in Texas medical board license complaints.

More from "Chris Tina", the alleged account of Dr. Christina Propst in "Shots Heard".

As you can see, ‘Chris Tina’ was eager to provide links to how to file a med license complaint against Dr. Bowden. In case you weren’t able to get the link working, here’s the direct link to file medical license complaints.

File Complaint w Texas Medical Board

As Dr. Christina Propst is aware, in order to file a complaint, you’ll need to search the board to get a medical license number. Get that medical license number here.

Search TMB for Medical License

The Texas Flood Scandal Unfolds

Now, the spotlight turns to a tragedy that has gripped the nation: the devastating flash floods in Texas, which claimed the lives of over 50 people, including 14 children, as reported across various news outlets. Among the victims were young campers swept away by the Guadalupe River’s sudden 26-foot surge. In a shocking twist, posts on X allege that Dr. Propst made insensitive remarks about the children’s deaths, purportedly linking them to their parents’ political affiliations. This has led to claims that she exploited the tragedy for political purposes, sparking outrage and calls for her medical license to be revoked, with users questioning her fitness to care for children at Blue Fish Pediatrics.

The screenshots we’ve obtained paint a damning picture. In one, dated November 7, 2021, "Chris Tina" rails against a Houston medspa/ENT for COVID profiteering, labeling her an "ivermectin queen" and providing a TMB complaint link. Another screenshot shows "Christina Barbara" critiquing the misuse of medications, a theme that seems to have morphed into her recent flood-related comments. These posts, while not directly referencing the floods, reveal a pattern of aggressive rhetoric that has now allegedly escalated to exploiting a tragedy. Confirmation of these troubling allegations can be found in an official statement from Blue Fish Pediatrics here, where the practice addresses the controversy surrounding Dr. Propst. Most importantly, the practice announced that Propst has been placed on administrative leave.

We are aware that a personal social media comment by one of our physicians has caused significant hurt and outrage. The content and timing of that post do not reflect the values, standards, or mission of Blue Fish Pediatrics. We want to be clear: we do not support or condone any statement that politicizes tragedy, diminishes human dignity, or fails to clearly uphold compassion for every child and family, regardless of background or beliefs. Our practice exists for one purpose only — to provide excellent, loving, and respectful care to all children and their families. Our patients come from every walk of life, every political belief, and every background, and we are honored to serve each of them with empathy and integrity. In moments of crisis, we believe in unity over division, healing over judgment, and humility over rhetoric. We are taking this matter seriously, reviewing it internally, and have placed the physician on administrative leave. Blue Fish Pediatrics (wayback archive link)

Propst’s picture appears to have been removed from the Blue Fish website, but was on it’s Doctor’s page as recently as April according to this wayback archive link.

UPDATE: Memorial Hermann Hospital System published made a statement on the matter.

UPDATE 2: The Hospital has removed Propst from their website.

The TMB’s Double Standard

What’s particularly galling is the Texas Medical Board’s inconsistent stance. When faced with complaints against Propst for her earlier "Shots Heard" antics—encouraging false reports and inflammatory posts—the TMB hid behind free speech protections, refusing to act. Yet, during Dr. Bowden’s hearings, the same board had no qualms about dragging her social media posts into the spotlight, labeling them "aggravating" and scrutinizing her stance on vaccine mandates. This blatant double standard reeks of selective enforcement, raising questions about whether the TMB is more interested in protecting its favored narratives than upholding ethical standards across the board.

A Pattern of Misconduct

The TMB’s inaction on Propst’s earlier complaints has left many questioning the oversight of medical professionals. Yet, the flood scandal adds a new layer of gravity. If true, her comments transcend professional misconduct and plunge into moral bankruptcy. This isn’t just about silencing dissent; it’s about exploiting a natural disaster to settle political scores, using the deaths of children as ammunition.

The Community Responds

X posts reflect a growing fury. Users have tagged Blue Fish Pediatrics, Memorial Hermann, and Houston Methodist Hospital, demanding answers about Propst’s employment. The sentiment is clear: a pediatrician who allegedly exploits the deaths of kids has no place in healthcare. Yet, without official confirmation from the TMB or Propst herself beyond the practice’s statement, these claims remain partially unverified—though the consistency across multiple posts suggests a coordinated backlash rooted in real outrage.

To support the Texas Search and Rescue efforts, click here.

Donate to TEXSAR

Read more about the Shots Heard “Shotsgate” scandal at ShotsGate.com.