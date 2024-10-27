Former Alabama AAP Pres Considers Child Abuse via Hormone Blockers a Right
Nola Jean Ernest is a pediatrician and former recent president of the Alabama Chapter of the American Association of Pediatrics. She advocates putting confused children on puberty blockers.
Editor’s note: This is a series of stories documenting the tactics and lawfare used against Americans who rebelled against the medical tyranny and money grab of the COVID wars. These documents and screen grabs were obtained from whistleblowers in various private online communities, often at great risk, in order to show the world what traditional news ou…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to broken truth to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.