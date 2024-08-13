Editor’s note: This is a series of stories documenting the tactics and lawfare used against Americans who rebelled against the medical tyranny and money grab of the COVID wars. These documents and screen grabs were obtained from whistleblowers in various private online communities, often at great risk, in order to show the world what traditional news outlets refuse to cover. See all our reporting on these online harassment groups here.

Shots Heard Around the World manages a private Facebook group moderated by employees of Public Good Projects (PGP). PGP received $883,000 from a pharma lobbyist group named BIO. Moderna, Pfizer, and Gilead are among BIO’s members. While Public Good Projects monitors and observes the internet, Shots Heard was weaponized by PGP to coordinate attacks against anyone who spoke out about vaccine risks or alternative treatments to COVID-19 that were not profitable for pharmaceutical companies. This was done under the premise of combating vaccine misinformation.

Meet Joe Smyser

Today we're shining a light on the leader of Public Good Projects, Joe Smyser. Joe's role at the PGP resulted in an explosion in profits for a nonprofit. Recently we showed you how Shots Heard, under the direct supervision of PGP, actively targeted and slandered anyone who spoke out about vaccine injuries or alternative COVID treatments not approved by the FDA, NIH, or CDC.

Joe is seen joking around about his work in this Aspen Institute presentation titled 'The War of Misinformation'.

Cherry Picking 'Misinformation'

Public Good Projects claims to work against disinformation, but PGP and Shots Heard members have spent zero time keeping government agencies honest. Joe has however spent quite a bit of time working with and for these organizations, maybe that's why he doesn’t have time to scrutinize the government. See his CV from LinkedIn below.

Public Good Projects CEO problems

Looking back at where PGP started, we found that the non-profit was initially helmed by CEO and pediatrician Thomas Farley. Thomas was involved in some pretty incredible scandals according to his Wikipedia.

In 2020, as Philadelphia Health Commissioner, Farley approved the city's partnership with the organization Philly Fighting COVID despite the organization's leadership by a 22-year old university student without experience in public health or business management. Farley continued to defend the organization despite warning signs including PFC not granting the city access to data PFC had accumulated; Philly Fighting COVID losing demographic data; and PFC ceasing their testing operations, abandoning community groups who relied on them for free tests. PFC's CEO Andrei Doroshin would be described by the city as "unprofessional". Philly Fighting COVID was able to test only 20,000 people and vaccinate only 6,800 people.[8] Farley discontinued the relationship following publication of PFC's change to for profit status.[8] Calls for disgraced Philly Fighting COVID CEO Doroshin to resign were made by a number of city council members and state senators. On May 13, 2021, Mayor Kenney requested Farley's resignation as health commissioner after the public learned that Farley had ordered the destruction in 2017 of the human bodies of victims of the city's 1985 MOVE bombing rather than returning the human remains to the families and without notifying the family of his actions.[10] Wikipedia on Thomas Farley

A CEO with connections to deep pockets

Destroying bodies? Handing the keys of Philly's health response to a kid? That's not a very good look. It also doesn't sound good when PGP and all the media wanted us all to know that TRUMP was the problem with the COVID-19 response, not science.

To be fair, Farley didn't command big bucks for PGP based on their 2016 Form 990. Maybe that's why they needed someone like Joe with USAID links to take over. Their income in many is untrackable, often with sources obscured. Lee Fang covered PGP extensively in this tweet thread.

In 2017 it appears there was no paid CEO, just chairman Phil Marineau. Phil also works with LNK Partners, a private equity firm. Phil previously worked as a director for Kaiser Permanente. You can see PGP's 2017 Form 990 here. PGP paid Google 468k that year. Wow!

In 2018 Joe joined as CEO.

Joe Smyser et al want to brainwash America

Joe and his pals have worked very very hard to brainwash you. Have you noticed that some of your most liberal friends are almost under a spell? Refusing to even review the data coming out of the CDC, FDA or NIH? That somehow the media and medicine have hypnotized people you know to never question science?

An actual text from one of the brainwashed liberals in Los Angeles

Thank Joe and his friends for that. Check out this video of Joe discussing how to manipulate and “psychologically innoculate” you.

Joe and his well-funded team claim that they are altruistic, but their results say otherwise. Doctors, nurses, patients, vaccine injured, and even clergy are targeted by groups like Shots Heard as we have documented extensively. Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, American Frontline Nurses, and numerous others were targeted by the people in these groups controlled by Smyser's PGP team.

Not only that, PGP worked with insiders at twitter to take down posts they disagreed with and articles that they objected to. The tactics used by PGP silence important information on the premise that they are aware of everything happening on the ground, but in reality they are silencing critical information, treatments, and 'facts on the ground' that form the basis of informed consent.

Broadcasting their plan

In this article from 2020 by Adele Peters at Fastcompany, Joe establishes the plan to enlist citizens to attack anyone they disagree with.

The new campaign aims to activate the majority of the public who do support vaccines, educating them on the latest strands of misinformation that are circulating online and giving them the facts to be able to make persuasive counterarguments. It also asks them to flag inaccurate posts on social media. (Smyser says that social media companies could also do more to combat misinformation about vaccines, but having volunteers flag problematic posts is a start.) Anyone who wants to participate will also get alerts when scientists and pro-vaccine experts are under attack online, so pro-vaxxers can “counter-swarm” with positive comments. The nonprofit doesn’t expect to necessarily convert anti-vaxxers. But they want to stem the growth of the movement. “We are concerned about people who people in public health would classify as vaccine-hesitant. So they’re on the fence, and they are vulnerable to misinformation,” says Smyser. “I do personally hope that if someone were an anti-vaxxer, their mind could be changed. But I don’t view that as being in our lane. I view our lane as, let’s empower the 84% who do believe in the evidence base, and if they all are doing and saying things, then hopefully, we’ll stop the erosion of trust. And if people who are hesitant are going to fall one way or the other, they’ll fall on the side of the majority, not succumb to the anti-vaxxers.”



Adele Peters, This ‘pro-vax’ campaign encourages vaccine-supporting Americans to do more to fight anti-vaxxers July 14, 2020

PGP has paid companies like ZIGNAL and GRIN to monitor the internet for real-time propaganda dissemination and prevent threats of truth from getting out. In this video, Joe describes how PGP 'monitors’ social media for ‘misinformation’.

Actually, Peking has operated, as Moscow has since the days of Lenin, on a number of principles which taken together can be called the technique of the "great lie." Among these are: 1) make it big enough and people will believe part of it; (2) repeat it often enough and you will convince some people; (3) say it in enough different ways, and you will convince others... Great China Danger

Collectivists Tactics Regurgitated

None of Public Good Projects and other entities like them are doing anything particularly new. These groups exploit our comfort using social media much like an intelligence-gathering operation but with a focus on social media. As a public health non-profit, they provide the perfect cover to get untaxable funds for their clients. With the death of newspapers and most magazines, it was very easy to take centralized control of mass media. The media that is left is typically owned by venture capitalist funds or drying up media organizations like New York Times that rely on massive influxes of cash from the likes of people like Carlos Slim.

The Nazis employed censorship and propaganda by controlling publications, art, theater, music, movies and radio. The tactics used by the Nazis to censor included:

Closing down or taking over anti-Nazi newspapers;

Controlling what news appeared in newspapers, on the radio, and in newsreels;

Banning and burning books that the Nazis categorized as un-German;

Controlling what soldiers wrote home during World War II.

Joe uses Shots Heard to manipulate Facebook policy

Below is a tweet showing how Joe guides Shots Heard members to influence Facebook policy.

Infiltrating the media

Sound familiar? Google is a partner of PGP and is connected to YouTube. PGP has paid Google and Facebook hundreds of thousands of dollars. YouTube has been censoring so many

By the way, guess who works for Netflix! The former VP of PGP's Marketing, Haylie Halper! In case you were wondering why Netflix got so woke over the years, maybe this is the answer.

The video below isn't connected to PGP, but is a great example of how collectivists in the United States are silencing journalism.

Stay vigilant

Keep an eye on these folks because what they are doing to your friends and family is nothing short of an attack on the psychological freedom of the American people.

The results of their actions could very well lead to another American Civil War.